Live in Karnataka: In Badami, voters hope the tight BJP vs Congress contest will bring development

Karnataka Elections 2018: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting the May 12 elections from Badami. IndianExpress.com makes it way to the constituency to gauge the mood. (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File) Karnataka Elections 2018: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting the May 12 elections from Badami. IndianExpress.com makes it way to the constituency to gauge the mood. (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File)

Continuing on the Karnataka election trail on Saturday, IndianExpress.com travels to Badami, one of the two seats from where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s is contesting the May 12 elections. For the voters, this is the first time in decades that their constituency is hitting national headlines. Aaron Pereira makes his way to this constituency in Bagalkot district to get a sense of the election mood.

Vishnu Varma, meanwhile, is travelling to Mangaluru, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally.

For highlights from our on ground coverage yesterday (May 4) — Aaron Pereira visited the villages of Nipani and Chikkodi in Belgavi and Vishnu Varma was in Bantwal constituency — in pursuit of a lowdown on local issues and voter trends, click here.