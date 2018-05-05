Live in Karnataka: In Badami, voters hope the tight BJP vs Congress contest will bring development

Continuing on the Karnataka election trail on Saturday, IndianExpress.com travels to Badami, one of the two seats from where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s is contesting the May 12 elections. For the voters, this is the first time in decades that their constituency is hitting national headlines. Aaron Pereira makes his way to this constituency in Bagalkot district to get a sense of the election mood.
Vishnu Varma, meanwhile, is travelling to Mangaluru, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally.
For highlights from our on ground coverage yesterday (May 4) — Aaron Pereira visited the villages of Nipani and Chikkodi in Belgavi and Vishnu Varma was in Bantwal constituency — in pursuit of a lowdown on local issues and voter trends, click here.
Highlights
Here's a little about the Badami constituency — The Congress won the seat in 2013 (41.13 per cent vote share) defeating its nearest rival Mahantesh Mamadapur of the JD(S) (30.44 per cent vote share) by about 5,000 votes. Chimmanakatti Balappa Bhimappa in the incumbent MLA. The BJP came third winning 21.79 per cent of the vote share. The voter turnout was 70.71 per cent. In the 2008 Assembly election, the BJP won the seat securing 44.85 per cent of the votes while the Congress came second with 40.56 per cent vote share.
Meanwhile, here's an advertisement from the BJP camp in a local newspaper.
On the way to Badami, one thing that is striking across is the quality of bus stands. Here's one at K Chandargi, a tiny village.
A historic town, Badami is known for its caves that have largely been ignored thereby depriving it of its full potential as a tourism hotspot. This could change though, come May 15. With Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah contesting from here, voters are hopeful this constituency in Bagalkot district will now see development.
As part of our ongoing coverage of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, IndianExpress.com travels to two more constituencies to speak to local leaders and voters. In a bid to feel the pulse of the state, we bring you LIVE updates from Badami and Mangalore today. Track the latest news here through the day.