Follow Us:
Saturday, May 05, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Live in Karnataka: In Badami, voters hope the tight BJP vs Congress contest will bring development
Live now

Live in Karnataka: In Badami, voters hope the tight BJP vs Congress contest will bring development

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: IndianExpress.com makes it way to Badami — one of the two seats CM Siddaramaiah is contesting in the May 12 polls — and Mangalore, where PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally. Here are LIVE updates.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 5, 2018 12:15:49 pm
karnataka assembly elections 2018, badami, mangaluru, siddaramaiah, narendra modi, congress, bjp Karnataka Elections 2018: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting the May 12 elections from Badami. IndianExpress.com makes it way to the constituency to gauge the mood. (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File)

Continuing on the Karnataka election trail on Saturday, IndianExpress.com travels to Badami, one of the two seats from where Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s is contesting the May 12 elections. For the voters, this is the first time in decades that their constituency is hitting national headlines. Aaron Pereira makes his way to this constituency in Bagalkot district to get a sense of the election mood.

Vishnu Varma, meanwhile, is travelling to Mangaluru, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally.

For highlights from our on ground coverage yesterday (May 4) — Aaron Pereira visited the villages of Nipani and Chikkodi in Belgavi and Vishnu Varma was in Bantwal constituency — in pursuit of a lowdown on local issues and voter trends, click here.

Live Blog

IndianExpress.com travels to Badami and Mangalore today as part of its coverage for the May 12 elections. Follow LIVE UPDATES below.

Highlights

    12:15 (IST) 05 May 2018
    In Badami, can CM Siddaramaiah retain Congress' hold?

    Here's a little about the Badami constituency — The Congress won the seat in 2013 (41.13 per cent vote share) defeating its nearest rival Mahantesh Mamadapur of the JD(S) (30.44 per cent vote share) by about 5,000 votes. Chimmanakatti Balappa Bhimappa in the incumbent MLA. The BJP came third winning 21.79 per cent of the vote share. The voter turnout was 70.71 per cent. In the 2008 Assembly election, the BJP won the seat securing 44.85 per cent of the votes while the Congress came second with 40.56 per cent vote share.

    11:58 (IST) 05 May 2018

    Meanwhile, here's an advertisement from the BJP camp in a local newspaper.

    Also read: S M Krishna gets pride of place with PM Narendra Modi, but is home alone

    11:56 (IST) 05 May 2018

    On the way to Badami, one thing that is striking across is the quality of bus stands. Here's one at K Chandargi, a tiny village. 

    11:54 (IST) 05 May 2018
    Off to the land of the Chalukyas

    A historic town, Badami is known for its caves that have largely been ignored thereby depriving it of its full potential as a tourism hotspot. This could change though, come May 15. With Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah contesting from here, voters are hopeful this constituency in Bagalkot district will now see development.

    11:47 (IST) 05 May 2018
    IndianExpress.com is in Badami and Mangalore today

    As part of our ongoing coverage of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, IndianExpress.com travels to two more constituencies to speak to local leaders and voters. In a bid to feel the pulse of the state, we bring you LIVE updates from Badami and Mangalore today. Track the latest news here through the day. 

    Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Bantwal and Belgaum constituencies Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Bantwal — The city of river Netrayathi. (Express Photo/Vishnu Varma)

    IndianExpress.com on Friday traversed three constituencies as part of its coverage for the May 12 elections. Vishnu Varma visited Bantwal constituency in Dakshina Kannada district, part of the state’s coastal belt, in pursuit of a lowdown on local issues and voter trends. Aaron Pereira visited Nipani and Chikkodi in Belgavi district to see how the election was unfolding in these places. Click to read highlights from Friday's coverage. 

    Earlier this week, Vishnu Varma also travelled to Mangalore to gauge the mood on the ground, while Aaron Pereira visited Kankumbi village which has been at the receiving end of the Mhadei water dispute.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts