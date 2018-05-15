Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
  LIVE Karnataka Election Results 2018 Top Candidates Key Constituencies: Will CM faces win their seats?

LIVE Karnataka Election Results 2018 Top Candidates Key Constituencies: Will CM faces win their seats?

Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2018 Top Candidates Key Constituency LIVE UPDATES: While BS Yeddyurappa is contesting from Shikaripura against Congress’ G B Malatesha, CM Siddaramaiah will be taking on BJP's B Sreeramulu, Janardhan Reddy's close aide, in Badami.

Written by Vishnu Varma , Manoj Kumar , Curated by Shreyasi Jha | New Delhi/bengaluru | Updated: May 15, 2018 8:15:07 am
LIVE Karnataka Election Results 2018 Top Candidates Key Constituency: Karnataka Election Poll Results 2018: A clutch of exit polls have predicted that the hotly-contested polls will likely to go down to the wire, with a neck and neck race between the state’s ruling Congress and challenger BJP.

Karnataka Election Results 2018 Live: Will Siddaramaiah retain his position as the chief minister or will BS Yeddyurappa replace him to govern Karnataka? The answer would be known most likely today. The trends are likely to begin to trickle within an hour after counting begins and all results are expected to be declared by late evening. Karnataka is the only southern state that the BJP has ever won. It is also the only big state that the Congress is in power currently. A clutch of exit polls have predicted that the hotly-contested contest will likely go down to the wire, with a neck and neck fight between the state’s ruling Congress and challenger BJP. They have also predicted a hung assembly with former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s JD(S) playing the kingmaker. Follow Karnataka Election Results 2018 LIVE

Follow live coverage on Karnataka election results 2018 here. We bring you fastest and real-time updates in Malayalam, Tamil and Bangla

08:15 (IST) 15 May 2018
Karnataka starts counting

Counting of votes for 222 of the 224 Assembly seats began at 8 am.  Early trends should be out by 8.30 am. 

08:08 (IST) 15 May 2018
HD Kumaraswamy is contesting from Ramanagara, Channapatna

JDS's HD Kumaraswamy offered prayers at Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Nagamangala ahead of counting of votes for Karnataka Elections 2018. Kumaraswamy is contesting from Ramanagara and Channapatna constituencies.

08:06 (IST) 15 May 2018

BJP's B. Sriramalu prays ahead of counting of votes. He is contesting against CM Siddaramaiah from Badami constituency. He is also contesting from Chitradurga.

08:01 (IST) 15 May 2018
CAPF deployed in strong rooms: OP Rawat

Security has been heightened in Karnataka ahead of counting of votes. 'We have deployed Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) in strong rooms, adequate security personnel presence will be there at all counting centres to ensure law and order is maintained,' Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said.

07:49 (IST) 15 May 2018
CM candidates's constituencies

BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa is contesting from Shikaripura against Congress’ G B Malatesha. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is taking on BJP's B Sriramulu, Janardhan Reddy's close aide and sitting lawmaker, in Badami constituency. The CM is also contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru. JD(S) chief and former CM H D Kumaraswamy is contesting from Ramanagara and the neighbouring Channapatna constituencies.

07:46 (IST) 15 May 2018
BJP's Sriramulu in constituencies

Early this morning, Sriramulu who is hopeful of defeating Siddaramaiah was spotted in the Badami constituency. He will soon head to Chitradurga, the other constituency from where he is contesting.

07:41 (IST) 15 May 2018
Siddaramaiah championed the cause of backward classes

From grazing cattle in the fields to completing his Bachelor of Law from Mysore University without any formal schooling, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah - who goes by this single name (a rarity in the region he comes from) - has etched his name in the record books as only the second CM, after Devaraj Urs (1972-77), to complete a full five years in office in the state. Read more here

07:40 (IST) 15 May 2018
A look back at BS Yeddyurappa's political journey

From serving as secretary to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to becoming the first BJP chief minister in the south and later getting tainted with allegations of corruption, it has been a rollercoaster ride for B S Yeddyurappa, the CM choice of the saffron party for the Assembly elections. Read more here

07:37 (IST) 15 May 2018

Welcome to the Karnataka election results 2018 LIVE blog. Follow this space to track all the updates about who is leading in which constituency.

LIVE Karnataka Election Results 2018 Top Candidates Key Constituencies: Will CM faces win their seats? Karnataka Election Poll Results 2018: BS Yeddyurappa, who is contesting from Shikaripura. Siddaramaiah is taking on BJP's B Sriramulu in Badami constituency.

In one of the most hard-hitting campaigning in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on May 12. Polling for R R Nagar seat was deferred following alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate. A total of 2,636 candidates are in the fray. Heavyweight candidates include BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, who is contesting from Shikaripura against Congress’ G B Malatesha. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is taking on BJP's B Sriramulu, Janardhan Reddy's close aide and sitting lawmaker, in Badami constituency. The CM is also contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru. JD(S) chief and former CM H D Kumaraswamy is contesting from Ramanagara and the neighbouring Channapatna constituencies.

