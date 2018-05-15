LIVE Karnataka Election Results 2018 Top Candidates Key Constituencies: Will CM faces win their seats?

Karnataka Election Poll Results 2018: A clutch of exit polls have predicted that the hotly-contested polls will likely to go down to the wire, with a neck and neck race between the state’s ruling Congress and challenger BJP. Karnataka Election Poll Results 2018: A clutch of exit polls have predicted that the hotly-contested polls will likely to go down to the wire, with a neck and neck race between the state’s ruling Congress and challenger BJP.

Karnataka Election Results 2018 Live: Will Siddaramaiah retain his position as the chief minister or will BS Yeddyurappa replace him to govern Karnataka? The answer would be known most likely today. The trends are likely to begin to trickle within an hour after counting begins and all results are expected to be declared by late evening. Karnataka is the only southern state that the BJP has ever won. It is also the only big state that the Congress is in power currently. A clutch of exit polls have predicted that the hotly-contested contest will likely go down to the wire, with a neck and neck fight between the state’s ruling Congress and challenger BJP. They have also predicted a hung assembly with former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s JD(S) playing the kingmaker. Follow Karnataka Election Results 2018 LIVE