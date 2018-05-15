LIVE Karnataka Election Results 2018 Top Candidates Key Constituencies: Will CM faces win their seats?

Karnataka Election Results 2018 Live: Will Siddaramaiah retain his position as the chief minister or will BS Yeddyurappa replace him to govern Karnataka? The answer would be known most likely today. The trends are likely to begin to trickle within an hour after counting begins and all results are expected to be declared by late evening. Karnataka is the only southern state that the BJP has ever won. It is also the only big state that the Congress is in power currently. A clutch of exit polls have predicted that the hotly-contested contest will likely go down to the wire, with a neck and neck fight between the state’s ruling Congress and challenger BJP. They have also predicted a hung assembly with former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s JD(S) playing the kingmaker. Follow Karnataka Election Results 2018 LIVE
In one of the most hard-hitting campaigning in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on May 12. Polling for R R Nagar seat was deferred following alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate. A total of 2,636 candidates are in the fray. Heavyweight candidates include BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, who is contesting from Shikaripura against Congress’ G B Malatesha. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is taking on BJP's B Sriramulu, Janardhan Reddy's close aide and sitting lawmaker, in Badami constituency. The CM is also contesting from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru. JD(S) chief and former CM H D Kumaraswamy is contesting from Ramanagara and the neighbouring Channapatna constituencies.
Counting of votes for 222 of the 224 Assembly seats began at 8 am. Early trends should be out by 8.30 am.
JDS's HD Kumaraswamy offered prayers at Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math in Nagamangala ahead of counting of votes for Karnataka Elections 2018. Kumaraswamy is contesting from Ramanagara and Channapatna constituencies.
BJP's B. Sriramalu prays ahead of counting of votes. He is contesting against CM Siddaramaiah from Badami constituency. He is also contesting from Chitradurga.
Security has been heightened in Karnataka ahead of counting of votes. 'We have deployed Central Armed Police Forces(CAPF) in strong rooms, adequate security personnel presence will be there at all counting centres to ensure law and order is maintained,' Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said.
From grazing cattle in the fields to completing his Bachelor of Law from Mysore University without any formal schooling, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah - who goes by this single name (a rarity in the region he comes from) - has etched his name in the record books as only the second CM, after Devaraj Urs (1972-77), to complete a full five years in office in the state. Read more here
From serving as secretary to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to becoming the first BJP chief minister in the south and later getting tainted with allegations of corruption, it has been a rollercoaster ride for B S Yeddyurappa, the CM choice of the saffron party for the Assembly elections. Read more here
Welcome to the Karnataka election results 2018 LIVE blog. Follow this space to track all the updates about who is leading in which constituency.