LIVE Bangalore, Mangalore Election Results 2018: Tight contest between BJP, Congress

Karnataka Poll Results 2018: The ruling Congress attempts to retain the only large state other than Punjab and the BJP hopes to form the government in south India for the second time.

Bangalore, Mangalore Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The results of the hotly contested Karnataka assembly elections will be declared today, which pollsters have said would likely go down to the wire with a neck and neck race between the state’s ruling Congress and the BJP. Many of the exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly in the state with the JD(S) likely to play the kingmaker. In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on May 12. Polling for R R Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.

While the state capital–Bangalore City–has 28 seats in the fray, Mangalore has eight seats to vie for. In 2013, the Congress secured 13 seats while the BJP settled for 12 in Bangalore City; JDS managed to win three seats. In Mangalore, out of 8 seats, Congress won 7.

