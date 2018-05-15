LIVE Bangalore, Mangalore Election Results 2018: Tight contest between BJP, Congress

Bangalore, Mangalore Election Results 2018 LIVE UPDATES: The results of the hotly contested Karnataka assembly elections will be declared today, which pollsters have said would likely go down to the wire with a neck and neck race between the state’s ruling Congress and the BJP. Many of the exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly in the state with the JD(S) likely to play the kingmaker. In one of the most high-profile and bitterly fought elections in recent times, 222 of the 224 seats went to polls on May 12. Polling for R R Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.
While the state capital–Bangalore City–has 28 seats in the fray, Mangalore has eight seats to vie for. In 2013, the Congress secured 13 seats while the BJP settled for 12 in Bangalore City; JDS managed to win three seats. In Mangalore, out of 8 seats, Congress won 7.
Highlights
Counting of votes for 222 of the 224 Assembly seats began at 8 am. The postal ballots are being counted as of now and the early trends should be out by 8.30 am.
In the voting across 222 of the 224 Assembly constituencies, Karnataka recorded a 72.15 per cent voter turnout, its highest since the 1952 Assembly elections. The preliminary voting percentage for Bengaluru was estimated at 46 per cent, much less than the 58 per cent of 2013. Polling at one booth in Bengaluru was cancelled and rescheduled for May 14 after the voting machine interface with the VVPAT machine jammed after 62 voters had cast their votes, and the 63rd vote was being cast. “This happened in Lotegolehalli in the Hebbal constituency, where the serial number 9 button was stuck after 63 votes were polled. As soon as the presiding officer realised the malfunction, the voting was stopped,” CEO in Karnataka Sanjeev Kumar said.
Meanwhile, around 75 per cent voter turnout- some of the highest in the state were recorded in Mysore, Bengaluru Rural and Chikaballapur
Security has been heightened across Bengaluru city ahead of counting of votes. 11,000 police personnel, 1 Rapid Action Force (RAF) company & 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) companies have been deployed across the city, reports ANI
