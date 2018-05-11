Campaign closes: BJP fields big guns, Rahul Gandhi holds Congress fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Files) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Files)

The last lap of election campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka saw political parties making frenetic attempts to steer votes in their favour. There were mega rallies, road shows, political accusations and personal attacks. In fact, BJP lined up nearly 57 events involving at least 23 of its leaders.

On Thursday, BJP president Amit Shah began his day with a roadshow in Badami, which is one of two constituencies of the Congress CM’s face and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The CM, on the other hand, held a rally in Chamundeshwari, his other constituency, apologising to the people for putting the region on the backburner.

Every party has been trying to woo the Lingayat community in the state, seen as an important vote base, making up almost 17% of the population, with Shah firing the last arrow in his quiver by offering to reopen talks for separate religion status for Lingayats.

The campaign also saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a verbal slugfest, taking potshots at each other. While the PM made sure he didn’t miss out on his old grouse against the nationality of AICC chief and Rahul’s mother Sonia Gandhi, Rahul also did not fail to bring up old cudgels such as the absence of a press interaction on Modi’s part.

Karnataka votes to choose its new chief minister on Saturday, May 12. Results for the same will be out on May 15. In view of the impending electoral process, prohibitory orders under Section144 were put in place in state capital Bengaluru as a precautionary measure.

Here is all that happened on the last day of campaigning in the poll-bound state:

Amit Shah says BJP will open talks with Lingayat if it wins Karnataka Elections 2018 Amit Shah says BJP will open talks with Lingayat if it wins Karnataka Elections 2018

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah tried to curry favour with the influential Lingayat community by offering to reopen discussions to declare Lingayats the status of a separate religion. When asked whether the BJP could lose out on its vote share over the Lingayat issue, Shah tried to place the issue above poll victory. “There is no loss other than having to face questions about a Lingayat separate religion,” he said.

Shah was addressing a press conference in the state capital on the closure of the poll campaign around 4:30 pm, where he attacked CM Siddaramaiah on the murders of BJP and RSS workers in the state. He also claimed that “BJP will win more than 130 seats and form government here”.

A BJP roadshow in Karnataka on Thursday. (Express photo/Aaron Pereira) A BJP roadshow in Karnataka on Thursday. (Express photo/Aaron Pereira)

BJP’s campaign

In the morning of the last day, Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in Badami, which is one of Siddaramaiah’s constituencies.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh also held a roadshow in Karnataka’s Hebbal to campaign for the BJP. A host of BJP Union and state ministers and party leaders held roadshows across Karnataka to make the last pitch to voters, including Ananth Kumar, JP Nadda, Nirmala Sitaraman, Shivaraj Singh Chouhan and Prakash Javadekar, among others.

Meanwhile, Kannada actress Bhavana Ramanna joined the BJP on the last day of the campaign. She was earlier affiliated to the Congress party.

Yeddyurappa during the road show in Shikaripura. Yeddyurappa during the road show in Shikaripura.

CM candidate Yeddyurappa

Chief ministerial candidate of the BJP, former CM Yeddyurappa held a road show in his home turf of Shikaripura. Starting his campaign in Badami in the morning with Amit Shah, he had reached Shikaripura by afternoon, where he also went to a temple to pray.

The area is Lingayat dominated, the community to which Yeddyurappa belongs. He went straight to a local temple where he offered prayers before he began the final road show.

Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday (Twitter/INC) Rahul Gandhi during a press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday (Twitter/INC)

Rahul Gandhi

The Congress president stayed away from road shows and rallies on the last day but launched a scathing attack on the BJP through a press conference. He slammed Modi, saying the PM’s constant attacks on the origin of his mother Sonia Gandhi were the result of “anger” festering in the prime minister.

Defending the AICC chief, Gandhi said his mother was more Indian than many Indians.

He also charged the BJP of being in panic mode by holding several roadshows on the last day itself. He added the election was a fight between the “spirit of Karnataka and RSS”.

He also accused the BJP of lacking seriousness towards the state while claiming that his party, in turn, had a vision for the future of Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari

Congress’s CM candidate Siddaramaiah

Congress’ Siddaramaiah headed to one of his two constituencies Chamundeshwari for the last day of the campaign. He began his address by apologising to the people of the area for not visiting the area sooner, saying he went to north Karnataka. He urged voters, however, to support him again. “But this place is not new to me, you have all always supported me,” he said. He had won his first election from this seat in 1983 as a Bharatiya Lok Dal candidate.

Shiv Sena

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Thursday applauded Rahul Gandhi for being “dignified” in his attacks on PM Modi during his speeches. The Sena said Gandhi could be seen as a challenge to the BJP in the 2019 Assembly elections. The Sena, an ally of the BJP and a part of the NDA government, added the BJP should have welcomed the Congress chief’s desire to run for PMO and that it was undemocratic to poke fun at the latter for it.

