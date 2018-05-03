Follow Us:
Thursday, May 03, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Karnataka Assembly Elections LIVE UPDATES: Is Mhadei water diversion project an election issue in Khanapur?
Live now

Karnataka Assembly Elections LIVE UPDATES: Is Mhadei water diversion project an election issue in Khanapur?

Karnataka Elections, Khanapur Live Updates: Indianexpress.com today travels to Kankumbi village in Khanapur, where construction on the Kalsa canal, now temporarily stopped, has had an impact  on its villagers.

Written by Aaron Pereira | Khanapur | Updated: May 3, 2018 5:32:47 pm
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 Live Updates: Blessed with lush green fields, villages in this Karnataka Assembly constituency have for long been cultivating rice (paddy), millets and sugarcane. (Source: Aaron Pereira)

As part of its ongoing coverage of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, Indianexpress.com today travels to Kankumbi village in Khanapur, where construction on the Kalsa canal, now temporarily stopped, has had an impact on its villagers. On Wednesday, Vishnu Varma travelled to the urban constituency of Mangalore South in Dakshina Kannada district to speak to potential voters, candidates and gauge the mood on the ground. READ FULL COVERAGE HERE

Located right at the Goa and Karnataka border along the Western Ghats is Khanapur. Blessed with lush green fields, villages in this Karnataka Assembly constituency have for long been cultivating rice (paddy), millets and sugarcane.

But there’s a threat looming large — one of having some of their villages submerged thanks to a water diversion project on river Mhadei or Mandovi as it is called in Goa.

What are their demands? How is the election unfolding in this largely ignored village?

Live Blog

In Khanapur, Aaron Pereira travels to Kankumbi — a village where construction on the Kalsa canal, now temporarily, stopped, has had an impact on its villagers.

Highlights

17:32 (IST) 03 May 2018
In Zamboti, palm sized posters of Dr Anjali Nimbalkar are seen

Photo by Aaron Pereira

17:30 (IST) 03 May 2018
In Zamboti, there isn't much campaigning for Dr Anjali Nimbalkar, the Congress candidate

In Zamboti, there isn't much campaigning for Dr Anjali Nimbalkar, the Congress candidate. Villagers say she's been active for the last three years hoping to secure a win for the Congress which has never won this seat since the first assembly. Villagers say she has spent crores in the last Rhee years distributing bags and books that have her name printed on it. Will that work for her? Interestingly, Dr Anjali is the niece of Ashok Chavan a popular Maharashtra Congress leader.

17:29 (IST) 03 May 2018

deleting_message

17:29 (IST) 03 May 2018

deleting_message

17:28 (IST) 03 May 2018
How then does Sukaram Naik sustain himself?

His nephew Sanjay who works at an office in town, doing odd jobs. His son was an alcoholic and lost his job at the fire brigade. He's now a watchman at a government school.

17:26 (IST) 03 May 2018
What happens when a river diversion project takes over your field?

Meet 98- year-old Ladu Sukaram Naik. He used to cultivate rice for decades until the Karnataka government decided to build a canal next to his field to divert water away from Mhadei. Naik comes to the field every week and inspects the only two fruit-bearing trees in the area. A jackfruit and a mango tree. 'I used to get forty bags of rice in both monsoon and autumn. Now I can't do anything. The government promised Rs 5 lakh when they took over the land but I only got one. That has been divided among us four brothers.'

Photo by Aaron Pereira

17:17 (IST) 03 May 2018
In the absence of any political banners or flyers the mood at Khanapur is quite dull

There are no political banners or flyers allowed so the mood here is pretty dull. Candidates, though, have realised that what will now work is targeting voters through rigorous door-to-door campaigning. Result: More party vans with speakers, more volunteers on the ground.

16:51 (IST) 03 May 2018

Photo by Aaron Pereira

16:50 (IST) 03 May 2018

Photo by Aaron Pereira

16:49 (IST) 03 May 2018

Photo by Aaron Pereira

16:41 (IST) 03 May 2018
Congress has never won in Khanapur seat

Since the first assembly election, the Congress has never won in this seat.

16:38 (IST) 03 May 2018
Patil's poster states that Pawar is their 'neta'

The poster proudly states that Pawar is their neta, banking on the Marathi sentiment and reassuring voters that their commitment to merging with Maharashtra is still very strong.

16:38 (IST) 03 May 2018
MLA Arvind Patil's banner has the face of NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Interestingly, despite the Congress having a candidate (Dr Anjali Nimbalkar), Patil's banner has the face of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a member of the UPA.

16:30 (IST) 03 May 2018
Patil holds a quick meet with supporters on preparing a strategy for elections

In Zamboti, Patil holds a quick meeting with his supporters strategising how to ensure votes are not split and that people choose him over Belgaonkar.

(Photo by Aaron Pereira)

16:24 (IST) 03 May 2018
In Zamboti, Khanapur constituency, the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti is split

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

16:20 (IST) 03 May 2018
Kauli Temple in Khanapur

(Photo by Aaron Pereira)

16:16 (IST) 03 May 2018
How is the election unfolding in Khanapur?

In Khanapur, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti has two factions contesting against each other. Arvind Patil and Vilas Belgaonkar are fighting for the Marathi sentiment vote that this constituency has always stood by.

Located right at the border between Goa and Karnataka along the Western Ghats is Khanapur. Blessed with lush green fields, villages in this Karnataka Assembly constituency have for long been cultivated rice (paddy), millets and sugarcane.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Share your thoughts