Karnataka Assembly Elections LIVE UPDATES: Is Mhadei water diversion project an election issue in Khanapur?

As part of its ongoing coverage of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, Indianexpress.com today travels to Kankumbi village in Khanapur, where construction on the Kalsa canal, now temporarily stopped, has had an impact on its villagers. On Wednesday, Vishnu Varma travelled to the urban constituency of Mangalore South in Dakshina Kannada district to speak to potential voters, candidates and gauge the mood on the ground. READ FULL COVERAGE HERE
Located right at the Goa and Karnataka border along the Western Ghats is Khanapur. Blessed with lush green fields, villages in this Karnataka Assembly constituency have for long been cultivating rice (paddy), millets and sugarcane.
But there’s a threat looming large — one of having some of their villages submerged thanks to a water diversion project on river Mhadei or Mandovi as it is called in Goa.
What are their demands? How is the election unfolding in this largely ignored village?
Highlights
In the absence of any political banners or flyers the mood at Khanapur is quite dull
There are no political banners or flyers allowed so the mood here is pretty dull. Candidates, though, have realised that what will now work is targeting voters through rigorous door-to-door campaigning. Result: More party vans with speakers, more volunteers on the ground.
Photo by Aaron Pereira
In Zamboti, there isn't much campaigning for Dr Anjali Nimbalkar, the Congress candidate. Villagers say she's been active for the last three years hoping to secure a win for the Congress which has never won this seat since the first assembly. Villagers say she has spent crores in the last Rhee years distributing bags and books that have her name printed on it. Will that work for her? Interestingly, Dr Anjali is the niece of Ashok Chavan a popular Maharashtra Congress leader.
His nephew Sanjay who works at an office in town, doing odd jobs. His son was an alcoholic and lost his job at the fire brigade. He's now a watchman at a government school.
Meet 98- year-old Ladu Sukaram Naik. He used to cultivate rice for decades until the Karnataka government decided to build a canal next to his field to divert water away from Mhadei. Naik comes to the field every week and inspects the only two fruit-bearing trees in the area. A jackfruit and a mango tree. 'I used to get forty bags of rice in both monsoon and autumn. Now I can't do anything. The government promised Rs 5 lakh when they took over the land but I only got one. That has been divided among us four brothers.'
Photo by Aaron Pereira
Photo by Aaron Pereira
Photo by Aaron Pereira
Photo by Aaron Pereira
Since the first assembly election, the Congress has never won in this seat.
The poster proudly states that Pawar is their neta, banking on the Marathi sentiment and reassuring voters that their commitment to merging with Maharashtra is still very strong.
Interestingly, despite the Congress having a candidate (Dr Anjali Nimbalkar), Patil's banner has the face of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a member of the UPA.
In Zamboti, Patil holds a quick meeting with his supporters strategising how to ensure votes are not split and that people choose him over Belgaonkar.
(Photo by Aaron Pereira)
(Photo by Aaron Pereira)
In Khanapur, Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti has two factions contesting against each other. Arvind Patil and Vilas Belgaonkar are fighting for the Marathi sentiment vote that this constituency has always stood by.