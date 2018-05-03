Karnataka Assembly Elections LIVE UPDATES: Is Mhadei water diversion project an election issue in Khanapur?

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 Live Updates: Blessed with lush green fields, villages in this Karnataka Assembly constituency have for long been cultivating rice (paddy), millets and sugarcane. (Source: Aaron Pereira) Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 Live Updates: Blessed with lush green fields, villages in this Karnataka Assembly constituency have for long been cultivating rice (paddy), millets and sugarcane. (Source: Aaron Pereira)

On Wednesday, Vishnu Varma travelled to the urban constituency of Mangalore South in Dakshina Kannada district to speak to potential voters, candidates and gauge the mood on the ground.

Located right at the Goa and Karnataka border along the Western Ghats is Khanapur. Blessed with lush green fields, villages in this Karnataka Assembly constituency have for long been cultivating rice (paddy), millets and sugarcane.

But there’s a threat looming large — one of having some of their villages submerged thanks to a water diversion project on river Mhadei or Mandovi as it is called in Goa.

What are their demands? How is the election unfolding in this largely ignored village?