Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi releases ‘Mr Modi’s report card’ on agriculture

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House on Wednesday. Express Photo by Praveen Jain. 07.02.2018. Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House on Wednesday. Express Photo by Praveen Jain. 07.02.2018.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi an ‘F’ for the Centre’s contribution to the agricultural sector in Karnataka. Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, Gandhi, in what he called “Mr Modi’s Report Card”, said the Prime Minister has not contributed to the Congress-led state government’s Rs 8,500 crore farm loan waiver or towards the minimum support price scheme for farmers. He added that the PM’s crop insurance scheme did not help to end the farmers’ suffering while assisting private insurance companies to rake in huge profits.

Gandhi’s remarks on Thursday morning comes a day after PM Modi accused the Congress of completely ignoring Karnataka’s agriculture sector. “They have been insensitive towards the aspirations of the farmers. The farmers of Karnataka deserve better,” he had tweeted on Wednesday.

Mr Modi’s Report Card State: Karnataka

Sub: Agriculture 1. Contribution to Cong State Govts 8,500 Cr Farm Loan waiver = 0 Rs 2. PM’s crop insurance scheme: Farmers suffer; pvt insurance companies make huge profits. 3. No MSP+50%, for Karnataka farmers. Grade = F pic.twitter.com/SLJBE4cXWC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 3, 2018

As campaigning intensifies in the state, Gandhi and Modi have been targeting each other. In a rally on Tuesday, the PM challenged Gandhi to speak for 15 minutes of the achievements of the Congress government in the state — without referring to notes, and in whichever language he feels comfortable in, including his mother’s (Italian).

Both leaders will be seen campaigning in the state today. Modi will address rallies in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bellary while Gandhi will be in Aurad, Bhalki, Humnabad and Bidar. Read more on our LIVE blog on the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018.

