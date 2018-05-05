Jo kehte ho wo karke dikhao: Rahul reminds PM Modi of Basavanna principles

Rahul Gandhi at Gurudwara Sri Nanak Jhira Saheb in Bidar Friday. PTI Rahul Gandhi at Gurudwara Sri Nanak Jhira Saheb in Bidar Friday. PTI

Continuing his attack against Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister wants to send the “entire Gabbar Singh gang” to the Karnataka assembly. He was referring to the controversial Reddy brothers of Bellary. He also made an attempt to reach out to the Lingayat community.

Addressing a public meeting at Ganderagarh in Gadag district, he said the Prime Minister talks about Basavanna — the 12th century philosopher of the Lingayat community — in every speech and garlands his statues but does not follow his principles like “jo kehte ho wo karke dikhao” which basically means “don’t lie”.

“Narendra Modi says in his speeches, ‘I will fight corruption’. And sitting on the stage is Yeddyurappaji who has been to jail and some ministers who have spent time in jail. If ever someone who has looted Karnataka, the biggest loot of Rs 35000, their name is Reddy brothers. the Congress had put Reddy brothers in jail. Narendra Modi got Reddy brothers out of jail,” Rahul said.

“And Narendra Modi is still not happy. Modi wants Reddy brothers in the Karnataka Assembly. Narendra Modi has given eight tickets to Reddy brothers.Modi should explain why he has given eight tickets to Reddy brothers and made Yeddyurappa the chief ministerial candidate if he is fighting against corruption,” he said.

“Now he wants the entire Gabbar Singh gang in the Assembly,” he said. Rahul said once again that the Prime Minister is making personal attacks against him, Mallikarjun Kharge and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as he has nothing to say against the Congress government in Karnataka, and stressed that he would not reply with personal attacks because he respects the post of Prime Minister.

