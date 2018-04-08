Karnataka: Jignesh Mevani booked for ‘promoting animosity’

The FIR was lodged at Chitradurga Town police station on Friday afternoon on a complaint by T Jayanth, a member of the Election Commission’s flying squad in Chitradurga. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) The FIR was lodged at Chitradurga Town police station on Friday afternoon on a complaint by T Jayanth, a member of the Election Commission’s flying squad in Chitradurga. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Police in Chitradurga town have lodged an FIR against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani for allegedly promoting animosity among communities by calling for protests during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rallies in the state ahead of the Assembly polls on May 12. The BJP has sought a ban on Mevani’s entry into the state during the elections.

The FIR was lodged at Chitradurga Town police station on Friday afternoon on a complaint by T Jayanth, a member of the Election Commission’s flying squad in Chitradurga. A local BJP leader K S Naveen had alleged that Mevani made inflammatory remarks at a press interaction event, titled “Saving the Constitution”, at Vartha Bhavan in Chitradurga on Friday morning.

Besides Mevani, Shafiullah, a leader of the Komu Souharda Vedike (Forum for Communal Harmony) which organised the event, was also booked under IPC Section 153, 117,188 and 34. The Komu Souharda Vedike was founded by slain journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh to counter communalism in Karnataka. “Youths of Karnataka have a big role to play when Modiji addresses his first election rally in Bengaluru on April 15. Youths must enter the rally and disturb it by raising chairs in protest and demanding an answer on the promise to provide two crore jobs to youths. If he does not answer the question, ask him to retire to the Himalayas,” the FIR quotes remarks reportedly made by Mevani at the event.

The FIR alleges that Mevani’s remarks amounted to inciting animosity in society and were verified by election officials ahead of filing of complaint. Meanwhile, the BJP in Karnataka has sought a ban on Mevani’s entry into the state during Assembly polls. BJP spokesperson C T Ravi said Mevani should not be allowed in the state during the polls on account of his remarks.

At an event to mark Lankesh’s birth anniversary this year, Mevani had issued a call for unity among political groups to stop the BJP from coming to power in Karnataka.

