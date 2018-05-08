Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar interview: ‘All these things (taking Reddys in) happen, in polls, you have to win’

Jagadish Shettar campaigns in Hubli Central constituency. (Express Photo) Jagadish Shettar campaigns in Hubli Central constituency. (Express Photo)

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar is seeking a sixth straight victory from Hubli Central constituency but with the Congress’s Mahesh Nalwad posing a stiff challenge, the contest has emerged as the toughest ever for the BJP veteran. In this Lingayat bastion where the Jan Sangh had stormed to power in the municipal corporation way back in 1976, Shettar, Nalwad and JD(S) candidate Rajanna Koravi all belong to the Lingayat community.

What are the issues you are raising? You seem to be facing a strong anti-incumbency challenge.

I am highlighting the work I did during the last five terms. My opponents have no issues against me, either of mismanagement, misadministration or malpractice. There are no allegations of corruption against me. I have a clean image. They (rivals) keep saying there has been no development, but I will talk about all the development work I have done. There is no anti-incumbency against me, nothing.

You spoke about having a clean image. Congress president Rahul Gandhi is constantly attacking the BJP over B S Yeddyurappa’s projection as the CM candidate. How is that impacting the BJP?

Yeddyurappa is a mass leader. On the ground, there is no issue against Yeddyurappa. The Congress has no moral values itself. They are in an alliance with the RJD and Rahul Gandhi is always meeting Lalu Prasad, a convicted person. Also, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are on bail in the National Herald case. What moral right do they have to talk about BJP and Yeddyurappa?

What about the tickets given to the Reddy brothers?

That is an exceptional case. Nobody is bothered about (it) in Karnataka. (G Janardhan) Reddy is campaigning only for B Sriramulu, a good friend. Nobody should object if someone campaigns for the party. But if, on behalf of the party, he is taken on a tour that is entirely different.

But could you have avoided this?

In politics, all these things happen. In the election arena, you have to win. You have to see the image of Narendra Modi, his clean image… The image of the party is higher than anybody else’s, the image of Narendra Modi is higher than anybody else’s.

Will the Lingayat issue affect the BJP?

No. Siddaramaiah wanted to create confusion and divide the community to gain political mileage. The public and community people understand. That issue will definitely boomerang on the Congress… the community is angry with Siddaramaiah.

If the BJP falls short of majority, will you join hands with the JD(S)?

Why should we presume? We are confident of getting a clear majority.

If that happens, are you confident that Yeddyurappa will be CM?

100 per cent. He will be CM for five years. There is no confusion at all.

