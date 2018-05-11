Karnataka Elections: In northern tourism hotspot, voters’ wish is cash inside ATMs

Karnataka Assembly Elections: ATMs are few and rarely have cash. Sources say there are about 16 ATMs in the three talukas, and Joida, home to about 50,000 people, including tribals, has only two. Karnataka Assembly Elections: ATMs are few and rarely have cash. Sources say there are about 16 ATMs in the three talukas, and Joida, home to about 50,000 people, including tribals, has only two.

Vijay, 30, has just reached Haliyal from Gokarna, covering 130 km, with five tourists. He drives to a petrol pump at K C Circle, but can’t get the fuel; the attendant says they accept “only cash”. Vijay drives to an ATM on Link Road, but no luck. Two ATMs at Choudhary Gate too are running dry. Finally, he finds cash at an SBI ATM at Dandeli Bus Stand.

“It’s dispensing Rs 100 notes only. Probably it’ll be over soon,” he says, as he heads back to the petrol pump.

Read | We put down a vision, rivals made personal attacks on CM Siddaramaiah and me: Rahul Gandhi

The three talukas of Dandeli, Haliyal and Joida are among the most picturesque places in the district, and have turned into tourism hotspots over the years. However, poor network connectivity, coupled with a severe cash crunch at ATMs, has become a perennial problem for residents. ATMs are few and rarely have cash. Sources say there are about 16 ATMs in the three talukas, and Joida, home to about 50,000 people, including tribals, has only two.

Locals say they are disappointed that parties in this election have not realised that this is one issue they want addressed. “If anyone promised us ATMs with cash, the candidate would have received many votes. It’s disappointing that hardly anyone is talking about it,” says the manager of a resort in Dandeli.

Read | If we win, will reopen talks on religion status for Lingayats: Amit Shah

The three talukas, with substantial forest cover, are home to nearly two lakh people, many of whom are dependent on tourists. “The three talukas get about five lakh domestic and foreign visitors every year. Since hotels know about the cash problem and the network issues here, they request guests for an advance payment,” says Sanjay Bhat, a tourism advisory committee member in the Karnataka government.

Sources tell The Indian Express that cash to most of the ATMs in this part of Uttara Kannada comes from Hubli, roughly 80 km away, and refilling is not done regularly.

Read | Karnataka elections: After long campaign, Yeddyurappa returns to hometown Shikaripura to finish with roadshow

Farooq, SBI CGM in Bangalore, says, “SBI has 4,000 ATMs in Karnataka and over 85% of them have cash. We have to depend on various cash handling agencies to fill ATMs. Besides, at times technical problems crop up with machines and we have to wait for workers to reach the place and fix the glitch. If the places are located in far-flung areas, it adds to the problem. However, since you mentioned these places, we will look into it.”

Deputy Commissioner, Uttara Kannada, S S Nakul, agrees that the cash problem in the region is not new but adds that the administration has never received a formal complaint.

Opposition parties blame the situation on “lack of political will” in those in power. “There are other remote areas in the state as well, but why is this region so badly affected?” says Roshan Bavaji, a JD(S) councillor in Dandeli. On what the JD(S) has done to address the issue, he says, “We have approached banks many times. They told us that the RBI has not been sending enough cash. We have even approached our friends in the Congress, but the local MLA has done little.”

Read | Rahul Gandhi on BJP’s ‘Antonio Maino’ jibe at Sonia: ‘My mother more Indian than many’

Seven-time MLA from Haliyal R V Deshpande, 71, a minister, who is on a campaign trail across his constituency, insists the problem worsened after demonetisation. “It has gone worse in the past one-and-a-half years. It is the government’s duty to ensure that people’s money reaches their pockets. I have raised the issue at several public meetings and my people agree. This is not a political issue. If the problem persists, people’s confidence in banks will go,” he says.

On whether he or any other leader from the party in the region ever raised the issue with bank officials, he says, “We will. After the elections.”

Locals are far from convinced. “Elections or no elections, we suffer. The leaders don’t,” says Oumkar Umesh, a former journalist, who runs a shop selling tribal products in Joida.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App