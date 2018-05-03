Karnataka Assembly elections: In CM Siddaramaiah seat, his debutant son looks to take legacy forward

Karnataka Assembly Elections: Yathindra Siddaramaiah (wearing cap) campaigns in Varuna. (Photo: Johnson T A) Karnataka Assembly Elections: Yathindra Siddaramaiah (wearing cap) campaigns in Varuna. (Photo: Johnson T A)

In an area predominantly inhabited by Scheduled Castes in Rangasamudra village in Varuna assembly constituency, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah was greeted by complaints from women residents as he went around the village seeking votes for himself for the May 12 Assembly polls.

“My vote is always for your father, but please tell me why nothing is being done for us. I sought a loan but have not received it, while so many others in the village have received it,’’ said a woman to the CM’s son, as he walked up to talk to her. “We will get all your work done. We cannot do it until the elections are over,” the soft-spoken Yathindra assured the woman.

Yathindra, 37, a doctor, has been looking after his father’s constituency for nearly 18 months now — since his elder brother, Rakesh, died in 2016.

The responsibility of taking forward the nearly five-decade-old political legacy of Siddaramaiah, 68, in the Mysuru region has now fallen on the shoulders of Yathindra — a reticent man who is not at ease with the hurly-burly life that is common for politicians, but who is trying his best to adapt, and step out from under the shadows of his father and late brother.

The Congress has decided to field this new politician as its candidate in Varuna for the upcoming election. In order to smoothen his son’s entry into mainstream politics, Siddaramaiah handed over Varuna, a constituency where he has never been defeated, to Yathindra, while himself returning to next-door Chamundeshwari constituency, from where he has won five elections and lost two, before shifting base to Varuna in 2008.

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took potshots at Siddaramaiah, at an election rally barely 30 km away, for practising dynastic politics, Yathindra went through the paces of an election campaign.

In Rangasamudra, there is clear evidence of the benefits of being part of a constituency represented by the chief minister of the state. The roads in the main village area are well laid out and smooth, there are underground drainage systems, consistent power supply and drinking water. There are as many as five government schools including residential ones, and private enterprises have donated numerous facilities to some of these schools.

However, in village areas where the Dalits reside, the scene is not as attractive.

“You see there are two different villages in this village. The broad freshly tarred roads and underground drainage systems are all in the area inhabited by the upper caste Gowdas. They have managed to corner all benefits while our area still struggles. The roads and drains are not great, and there are no street lights in many places. This is because our local leaders are all Gowdas..,’’ said Pappana.

With Siddaramaiah mostly engaged in state matters in Bengaluru, it has been his sons who have nurtured Varuna over the years. As Yathindra walks around seeking support from the villagers — stopping to talk to one and all who have something to say — many, including Congress supporters, reminisced about CM’s late son Rakesh.

“He was a lot like his father — abrasive and commanding. This boy (Yathindra) is meek in comparison. He has at least learned to make speeches now, and this is a big improvement… Rakesh could remote control the constituency through his knowledge of the local leadership network, but Yathindra reaches out to people,” said Basavaraju, a long-time supporter of Siddaramaiah.

“In many villages, they still refer to me as Rakesh. He worked for the constituency for almost 12 years, and so he had a more intimate relationship with the people. I know, I cannot be like him because we are two different personalities. But I am doing my own thing,’’ said Yathindra.

The election in Varuna was at one time expected to be a keenly watched contest, since former chief minister and BJP leader

B S Yeddyurappa had intended to field his son, B Y Vijayendra, against Yathindra. But the contest fell through after the BJP decided against granting the Varuna ticket to Vijayendra.

On Tuesday, when Prime Minister Modi attacked Siddaramaiah for propagating dynastic politics by fielding Yathindra at Varuna, it became apparent that one of the reasons that the BJP did not field Vijayendra was to offer itself the scope to label the Congress a dynastic party.

After Vijayendra stepped away from the fray, the field has been left more or less clear for Yathindra to make his debut.

“One of the reasons Siddaramaiah decided to allow his youngest son enter electoral politics is the fact that this is the best opportunity to initiate the young man into politics, at a time when he is the chief minister,” said Basavaraj.

“I have worked here for the last 18 months, and the people have accepted me. There is no other potential candidate, so it is not dynastic politics. Just because you are the son of a politician or the chief minister, you will not get elected. People have to know you, like you, and understand that you can get their work done, otherwise they will not elect you,” Yathindra said.

“We have provided most of the basic facilities in the Varuna constituency. Some 10% work is left to be done as far as roads and drainage systems are concerned. The other big problem in Varuna is unemployment. Irrigation is a problem especially in drought years,” he added.

