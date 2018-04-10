Karnataka assembly elections 2018: In backward district, why JD(S) candidate is dark horse

NREGA workers at the lake in Murudi village. NREGA workers at the lake in Murudi village.

AS THE afternoon sun blazes down on them, around 65 people, mostly from the Valmiki (Scheduled Tribe) community in Murudi village, in Badami region of Bagalkot, toil away at enlarging a lake on the outskirts of their village. It is their first sanctioned job for the new financial year under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Most of the workers are women who have left their children in the care of elderly women or the anganwadi centre in the village. Some of the men are those who would earlier travel to places like Goa and Mangalore to work on construction sites in the summer months. A combination of MGNREGS and populist schemes announced by the Congress government in Karnataka over the last five years — like the provision of 7 kg free rice for families living below the poverty line, milk and midday meals in government schools for children, eggs and milk for toddlers in anganwadi centres — have managed to slow down urban migration from areas like this village, in the backward district of Bagalkot in Karnataka.

“We are supposed to get a minimum of 100 days of work from the gram panchayat every year, but we are getting about 50 days at the rate of about Rs 250 per day. We can earn as much as Rs 400 per day at construction sites in cities, but it disrupts the lives of our children and families. The children miss out on whatever education they can get when we migrate,” says Ningavva, 42, a woman from the Valmiki tribe. “Schemes like the midday meal and free milk in schools are incentives for us to stay back in the village,” she says.

Murudi village has over 1,000 residents, and as many as 400 have registered for NREGA work. “In our village, we had no awareness about NREGA until last year when some activists carried out an outreach programme. We are now constantly asking the panchayat officials to sanction jobs that we can carry out. We wish we could get at least 200 days of employment through NREGA, because what we earn now is just too little,” says Manjula Nevelekeri, 30, a Class XII dropout. “Ours is a very impoverished village and we have to constantly fight to get our due because the system is skewed in favour of those who are willing to pay bribes. There is no one who has achieved any distinction from our village. There are two persons in the army, and that is one of the biggest achievements, though even they did not have a proper education,” says Nevelekeri.

While there are hundreds of government schemes, both state and central, that are intended to ease the lives of people in backward regions like Bagalkot, each comes with a rider that makes life more complicated, say the villagers.

“The village panchayat has introduced a restriction on people who have not built toilets in their homes under the Swacch Bharat scheme from being included in NREGA jobs. Most of the people had to borrow Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000 to build toilets to ensure they are not barred from the job scheme. There is, however, no proper water supply for the toilets,” says Shenadavva, a middle-aged woman who is still paying back the Rs 10,000 loan she took to construct a toilet. Flagship schemes rolled out by the state government, like rural housing, are also afflicted by problems, say villagers. “We are unable to get a government house, while some people are getting one or two houses because the officials want a bribe of Rs 20,000 to sanction a house. Where do we get that kind of money from,” says Rangavva Hulgi, a resident.

“There are many government schemes, but they are cornered by people from certain communities who are in power and in control of affairs. We want that to change this time,” says Murudi Basu, a member of the Valmiki community.

The Badami assembly constituency where Murudi is located makes it clear that the ruling Congress party in Karnataka is not on a safe wicket, despite the populist programmes directed at backward regions, unveiled over the last five years. The constituency has a mix of the backward caste Kuruba community — to which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also belongs — and the dominant Lingayat community — which supports BJP state chief B S Yeddyurappa — apart from Scheduled Castes and tribes like the Valmikis.

In a reflection of the mix of population, the region has been represented as many as six times by sitting Congress MLA and former minister B B Chimmankatti, 67, and four times by the BJP’s veteran Lingayat candidate M K Pattanshetty, 62. One of the main complaints against Chimmankatti is that he has backed only Kurubas. “When they seek votes, they want the support of all the backward people and the minorities. But after the polls, they look after the interest of only their own caste,” says M Basavaraj, who belongs to the Valmiki community.

In the run-up to the 2013 polls, Chimmankatti was initially denied a ticket, which was given to his rival from the Lingayat community, Devaraj Patil, but the decision was reversed at the last minute. There are now rumours that an ailing Chimmankatti will not get a ticket for the 2018 polls and the suicide of a Scheduled Caste woman, Shantamma Palikar, 42, outside his home on March 22 after she approached him for a job and was allegedly refused, is working against the MLA.

Chimmankatti has warned that the Congress will lose the polls if he is not fielded again. “Should the party win or not? I was an MLA at the age of 25. I have contributed to the development of the region. I will contest and I will win. My rival is an outsider,” he says.

There is an air of dissidence surrounding the affairs of the BJP as well, which will play a bigger role than issues like the recommendation of separate religion status for the Lingayats by Siddaramaiah, say villagers. “There are two Lingayats vying for the BJP ticket, and one will subvert the other if he fails to get the party’s nod. Although veteran M K Pattanshetti is in the reckoning, he has a rival in Mahantesh Mamadapur, 48, a former JD(S) candidate who has switched to the BJP,” says G S Bilagi, a resident.

“The issue of separate religion status is not a major one in Badami. Most Lingayats here feel that there is no need for a separate religion status,” says S Porvath, a school teacher who belongs to the Lingayat community.

Recently, BJP president Amit Shah held a meeting with seers from the Veerashaiva faction of Lingayats in Badami and assured them that the BJP would not allow the community to be split.

With both the Congress and BJP facing internal problems, a young JD(S) candidate, Hanumantha Mavinmarad, 38, from the Lingayat community, has emerged as the dark horse in the three-pronged fight. With his candidature announced as early as November 2017, Mavinmarad has been reaching out extensively to people in the region.

“There is a lot of support building up for Hanumanth Mavinmarad. He is responsive to members of all communities and people are fed up with the politics they have witnessed in the region till now. There is a feeling that he should be given a chance,” says Marudi Basu, a villager.

