How do I vote in Karnataka Elections 2018?

After a high-voltage campaign for nearly three months, Karnataka will vote to elect a new Assembly in a three-cornered contest on Saturday. While the ruling Congress and BJP are the main contenders for power, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s JD(S) is likely to play the kingmaker, according to most surveys and opinion polls.

More than 4.96 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots from a field of little over 2,600 candidates. While men account for over 2.52 crore voters, women account for roughly Rs 2.44 crore. There are around 4,552 trangender electors. Officials in the state election commission said more than 55,600 polling stations have been set up while over 3.5 lakh police personnel have been deployed to ensure law and order.

Here are some of the frequently asked questions:

How can I check my name on electoral rolls?

As an elector, it is important that your check if your name has been included in the electoral roll of the constituency where you reside or not. You can do so by either visiting the chief election commissioner’s office of your area or here: http://ceokarnatakatemp.kar.nic.in/ceo3/SearchHome_New.aspx

How do I identify my constituency?

To know your assembly constituency polling station address and other details, you can sms your electoral photo id card number to 9731979899 in the following format: KAEPIC <“space”> ID CARD NO. Eg: KAEPIC XVY1509205.

Can I vote without voter id?

In the absence of a voter card, you can cast your voter card by producing either of the documents: Passport, Driving License, Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt PSUs/Public Limited Companies, Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, MNREGA Job Card, Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour Pension document with photograph, Authenticated Photo Voter Slip issued by the election machinery, Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, Aadhaar Card.

Can electronic voting machines (EVMs) be used in areas where there is no electricity?

EVMs run on an ordinary 6 volt alkaline battery manufactured by Bharat Electronics Ltd., Bangalore and Electronic Corporation of India Ltd., Hyderabad. Therefore, even in areas with no power connections, EVMs can be used.

What is the maximum number of votes which can be cast in EVMs?

EVMs can record a maximum of 3840 votes. As normally the total number of electors in a polling station will not exceed 1500, the capacity of EVMs is more than sufficient.

What will happen if the EVM in a particular polling station goes out of order?

An Officer is put on duty to cover about 10 polling stations on the day of poll. He will be carrying spare EVMs and the out-of-order EVM can be replaced with a new one. The votes recorded until the stage when the EVM went out of order will be safe in the memory of the Control Unit and it will be sufficient to proceed with the polling after the EVM went out of order. It is not necessary to start the poll from the beginning.

Is it possible to vote more than once by pressing the button again and again?

No.

How can a voter be sure that the EVM is working and his vote has been recorded?

As soon as the voter presses the `blue button’ against the candidate and symbol of his choice, a tiny lamp on the left side of the symbol glows red and simultaneously a long beep sound is heard. Thus, there is both audio and visual indications for the voter to be assured that his vote has been recorded.

How can I vote if my name is not on voter list?

In case your name is not on the electoral roll, or if you are registering to vote for the first time, you can do it here.

