Karnataka election: Governor Vajubhai Vala invites BJP to form govt, gives Yeddyurappa 15 days to prove majority

Putting all speculations to rest, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala on Wednesday invited the Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in the state. BS Yeddyurappa will take oath as Chief Minister tomorrow, following which he has to prove majority in the floor of the house within 15 days. “I invite you (Yeddyurappa) to form the government and be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka,” a communique from Raj Bhavan said.

Briefing reporters, BJP General Secretary Muralidhar Rao said Yeddyurappa will take oath here tomorrow at 9 AM.

The governor’s move is a setback for the JD(S)-Congress alliance that has approached the governor with the signature of 115 MLAs. The BJP has 105 lawmakers, which includes an independent. It is seven seats short of majority. Toiling hard to control the levers of power in Karnataka, Yeddyurappa and H D Kumaraswamy, the leader of the newly formed JD(S)-Congress alliance had earlier met Vala and staked claim to form the government.

With there being precedents of both governors inviting either the leader of the single largest party or that of a post-poll coalition to form the government, Vala, a former RSS-BJP veteran from Gujarat, opted for the former.

Congress, in the meantime, slammed Vajubhai Vala for denigrating the Governor’s office and said he abused the law. “Vajubhai Vala denigrates the Governor’s office,tramples upon Constitution,abuses the law & acts as a BJP puppet. He chooses to serve his Master’s in BJP rather then serve the Constitution. As BJP Karnataka informed in advance, orders come from BJP HQ then the sanctity of office,” said Surjewala in a press conference today.

“We want to ask Amit Shah ji that if two parties cannot come together in post poll coalition, then how did you form govts in Goa & Manipur by superseding single largest party? Guv has shamed his office,” added Surjewala.

BJP countered the Congress saying the party that blew up the constitution to shambles is teaching us the Constitution. In a press conference, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad emphasised, “The party that imposed President rule the most number of times is giving us lessons.”

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy claimed the BJP had offered his MLAs Rs 100 crore and ministerial berths to break ranks and back the saffron party. The allegations were promptly dismissed by the BJP, with Union minister Prakash Javadekar dubbing them as “imaginary”.

