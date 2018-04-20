BJP MLA Sanjay Patil booked, he said Karnataka polls about ‘Hindus vs Muslims’

Sanjay Patil represents the Belagavi (Rural) constituency which lies on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border. (Source: ANI) Sanjay Patil represents the Belagavi (Rural) constituency which lies on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border. (Source: ANI)

An FIR was filed against a BJP MLA in Karnataka on Friday for delivering a provocative speech in Belagavi (Belgaum) ahead of the Assembly elections next month, reported news agency ANI. Sanjay Patil, who is contesting the polls, had courted controversy after saying the polls are “not about roads and drinking water but about Hindu-Muslim incidents”. Patil represents the Belagavi (Rural) constituency which lies on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border.

“This election is not about roads, water or other issues. This election is about Hindus vs Muslims, Ram Mandir vs Babri Masjid,” Patil was quoted as saying by PTI yesterday. “Keeping a hand on my chest I say loudly, this is Bharat, this is the country of Hindus, and this is the country where (Lord) Ram was born. We are prepared to do anything to construct Ram mandir in Ayodhya,” he reportedly added.

A video of his remarks subsequently went viral on social media and evoked criticism from many quarters.

Patil also reportedly targeted Karnataka Mahila Congress chief Laxmi Hebbalkar, who is contesting the polls from the constituency. “Let Laxmi Hebbalkar speak about constructing Ram mandir, you all vote for her, but she can’t say it, as she is among those who will construct a masjid, Babri masjid,” he said.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12, and the results will be declared on May 15. The tenure of the current Legislative Assembly expires on May 28.

