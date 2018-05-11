Exit polls 2018 on Karnataka elections: When and where to watch?

Karnataka Elections 2018: The results of the single-phase assembly elections will be declared on May 15. Karnataka Elections 2018: The results of the single-phase assembly elections will be declared on May 15.

People of Karnataka are all ready to vote on May 12 to choose the government which would be there in power in the state for the next five years. The tenure of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will expire on May 28. Out of the 224 constituencies, 173 are reserved for the general category, 36 for the scheduled caste and 15 for the scheduled tribe. All electronic voting machines will be linked to VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail).

Karnataka Elections Constituencies List 2018

Among the major national parties contesting the elections are Bhartiya Janata Party, Congress, Janata Dal and Janata Dal (Secular). However, satraps like Coorg National Council, Kannad Chalavali Vatal Paksha, Karnataka Congress Party, Karnataka Kranti Ranga and Karnataka Vikas Party are influential among their respective castes.

The results of the single-phase assembly elections will be declared on May 15. However, before the formal announcement of the results, various agencies will conduct exit polls, predicting the results.

When will the exit polls on Karnataka Elections 2018 be announced?

The exit polls on Karnataka Elections 2018 will be announced just after voting ends on May 12, that’s usually after 5 pm.

Where to watch the exit polls on Karnataka Elections 2018?

Various news channels along with other agencies conduct exit polls. Some of the popular ones are News24 with Chanakya exit poll, India Today exit poll and C-group exit poll. Exit poll results usually come around 6 pm on the day of polling, i.e. May 12, 2018 in the case of Karnataka assembly elections. Log on to indianexpress.com for live coverage of exit polls on Karnataka assembly election results 2018.

