Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Exit polls predict fractured mandate, tight race between BJP and Congress

Most of the exit polls for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 on Saturday indicated a tight race between the BJP and the Congress and predicted that JD(S) will emerge as the kingmaker.

The exit polls run by Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat and ABP-C Voter predicted that the BJP will emerge as the largest party by getting 95-114 and 97-109 seats, respectively. They put the Congress’ tally at 73-82 and 87-99 respectively with the former prime minister H D Deve Gowda-led JD(S) predicted to get 32-43 and 21-30 seats.

However, Times Now-VMR and India Today-Axis My India said the ruling Congress in the state will emerge as the largest party, forecasting 90-103 and 106-118 seats for the party. They predicted 80-93 and 79-82 seats for the BJP respectively. While the India Today exit poll said that the Congress may get a majority, the Republic TV predicted that the BJP may cross the half way mark. Times Now put the likely tally of the JD(S) at 31-39 while India Today put its figure at 22-30. News X predicted 102-110, 72-78 and 35-39 seats for the BJP, Congress and JD(S) respectively. Follow LIVE UPDATES HERE

India Today predicted the vote share of the Congress and the BJP at 39 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively. The respective prediction by Republic TV for the two parties was 36 and 38.25 per cent. The channels were, however, revising the figures as more data was pouring in this evening.

Polling was held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies were been countermanded—in Jayanagara, following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar—and in Rajrajeshwari Nagar after the Election Commission said there is “definite inference” to suggest that efforts were made to induce voters. The Election Commission said that the voter turnout till 6 pm in the evening was 70 per cent. It, however, said that figures are likely to go up. Any party will need the support of 113 MLAs to form a new government.

The 2008 assembly elections in Karnataka was won by BJP comfortably with 110 seats, whereas the Congress swept the 2013 assembly elections with 122 seats. An interesting fact about Karnataka is that between 1978 and 2008, parties ruling at the Centre failed to take lead in the state. However in 2013, Congress which was in power at the Centre, broke the jinx and was voted to power in Karnataka as well.

Both the BJP and the Congress ran a spirited campaign in the state with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the saffron charge with 21 rallies, while Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led the Congress’ bid to ensure that it defies anti-incumbency to retain power.

