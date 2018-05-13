Karnataka exit polls: BJP will win 125-130 seats, says Yeddyurappa; Siddaramaiah calls them ‘weekend entertainment’

Yeddyurappa also took to Twitter to thank the voters for a “landslide victory.” (File) Yeddyurappa also took to Twitter to thank the voters for a “landslide victory.” (File)

A day after voting concluded in Karnataka, BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa said he was confident that his party would secure enough seats to form the government on its own. Claiming that the public is unhappy against the current Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, Yeddyurappa said, “BJP will win more than 125-130 seats, Congress will not be able to cross 70 seats and JDS will not cross 24-25 seats. There is a silent and strong wave in favour of BJP and public anger against Siddaramaiah and Congress. PM Modi is in touch with me and Amit Shah. Everybody is confident of winning with an absolute majority.”

The BJP’s chief ministerial face also took to Twitter to thank the voters for a “landslide victory.” “Thank you Karnataka! Gratitude to the people of Karnataka for voting in large numbers today. @BJP4Karnataka is headed towards a landslide victory with all your blessings and support!” he tweeted.

Siddaramaiah says exit polls ‘weekend entertainment’

Out of the eight major exit polls broadcast by six national and one regional television channel, six predicted that the BJP would be leading in the Assembly. A hung assembly was predicted by seven of the polls, suggesting the possibility of the JD(S) emerging as the kingmaker. Any party or alliance will need the support of 112 MLAs to form the new government.

Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the exit polls calling them “entertainment for the next two days.” “Exit opinion polls are entertainment for the next 2 days. Relying on poll of polls is like a person who can’t swim crossing a river on foot relying on a statistician who told him the average depth of the river is 4 feet. Please note average of 6+4+2 is 4. At 6 feet you drown,” he said in a tweet. He further tweeted, “So, dear party workers, supporters and well wishers, don’t worry about exit polls. Relax and enjoy your weekend. We are coming back.”

Counting of votes will be taken up on May 15 and results will be declared the same day.

