Karnataka elections: Upset over lack of basic facilities in her village, elderly woman attempts suicide at polling booth

An election officer closes an electronic voting machine at the end of polls at a polling station in Bangalore, India, Saturday, May 12, 2018. (PTI photo) An election officer closes an electronic voting machine at the end of polls at a polling station in Bangalore, India, Saturday, May 12, 2018. (PTI photo)

An elderly woman attempted suicide at a polling station in Devagiri Village of Haveri District as she was upset over not having basic facilities in her village during the voting in the Karnataka assembly elections held on Saturday.

The District Electoral Officer has reported that the woman, aged 58 years, had come to polling station and attempted to commit suicide by pouring kerosene on herself. Police and Revenue authorities, however, managed to convince her and later on she voted as well.

A 70 percent voter turnout was recorded in the high-stakes polls which were held today in the southern state, the Election Commission (EC) said. The last Assembly election in the southern state in 2013 had witnessed 71.4 per cent polling, the poll panel said. The poll percentage is likely to go up as voters were seen standing in the queue at certain polling stations even after 6 pm.

Polling was held in 222 constituencies of the 224-member Assembly as elections in two constituencies were been countermanded—in Jayanagara, following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B N Vijaykumar—and in Rajrajeshwari Nagar after the Election Commission said there is “definite inference” to suggest that efforts were made to induce voters.

The counting of votes will take place on May 15.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd