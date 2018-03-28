Karnataka poll date leak: EC probe panel excludes Amit Malviya’s name, to question Congress worker, TV channel

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat announces the schedule for Karnataka elections at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Karnataka assembly polls will be held on May 12 and counting on May 15. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) O P Rawat announces the schedule for Karnataka elections at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. Karnataka assembly polls will be held on May 12 and counting on May 15. PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla

The terms of reference for the committee constituted by the Election Commission of India to probe into the Karnataka poll date leak excludes any mention of BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya’s name but instead states that the panel is required to probe the media outlet responsible for flashing the news and Congress social media in-charge for Karnataka Srivatsa.

The poll watchdog set up the panel on Tuesday to investigate into the poll date leak prior to the official EC announcement. The ECI’s office order dated March 27 states that a six-member committee under Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha will have to submit a report on the same within seven days. READ: BJP outs Karnataka poll date before Election Commission, probe follows uproar

The five terms of reference of the probe committee has been listed as enquiring from the media as well as Srivatsa on the source of their information on the poll date before its official announcement. It also requires the panel to enquire from a Kannada channel allegedly owned by a BJP MP on how it announced the dates beforehand. Besides these, the panel also has to look into any official lapse and recommend steps to prevent similar incidents in future.

Incidentally, in its press statement released on Tuesday evening announcing the setting up of the enquiry committee, the ECI specifically mentions that it was made aware of the date leak issue following Malviya’s tweet. The statement read, “Today during the announcement of Karnataka Assembly Election, 2018 by the Commission, it was brought to the notice of the Commission that minutes before the official announcement of the Election Schedule, Mr Amit Malviya in a Tweet had already tweeted the date of Poll as 12th May, 2018 and date of Counting as 18 th May, 2018.” It also makes a mention of Malviya’s subsequent tweet where he refers to Times Now Channel as the source of his information. READ: AAP says EC dancing to BJP tunes, tells opposition parties to raise voice

The Congress lashed out against the omission with its spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeting, “Yesterday, Union Min, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi went to @ECI_India with BJP IT Head’s explanation. Surprising that @ECI_India exonerates BJP IT Head, who initiated ‘Date Leak’ & constitutes an inquiry thereafter.”

An EC spokesperson said that the press statement issued earlier referred to only Amit Malviya and Times now “because those were the two names that came up before us at first. In the office order issued at 5 pm, his name is not mentioned as by then he sent a letter to the EC where he gave his explanation.” Malviya’s letter said that his source of information was Times Now and that Srivatsa also tweeted about the poll date at the same time as him. The EC official added, “This is not to state that we have given a clean chit to Malviya. If the committee requires, they might counter question him.”

