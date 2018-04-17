Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Denied tickets by Congress and BJP, aspirants knock at JDS’s door

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: The state will go to polls on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15. Karnataka assembly elections 2018: The state will go to polls on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15.

Having been denied tickets by both BJP and the Congress, several aspirants are knocking at the door of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), with hopes of being fielded by the party.

Among those who joined JDS on Tuesday include P Ramesh, who was Congress’ ticket aspirant from C V Ramannagar and Hemachandra Sagar, who was BJP’s ticket aspirant from Chickpet. Also, Ramachandra, who was BJP ticket aspirant from Rajarajeshwari Nagar and father-in-law of Kannada actress Amulya, joined JDS today along with family members and supporters.

JDS sources have said several political leaders belonging to both BJP and Congress are in touch with the JDS and have expressed their intention to join the party.

Large-scale dissidence and protest have broken out within the Congress and BJP after both the parties announced their list of candidates. While the Congress has announced a list of 218 candidates in one go on April 15, the BJP has released names of 154 candidates in two lists.

The Karnataka assembly has 224 members. JDS, which was the first to announce a list of 126 candidates in February itself much before the poll dates were announced, has not yet released its second list. The move is seen as an attempt to keep options open for disgruntled aspirants from Congress or BJP, willing to switch over to the party and field them where the JDS is weak.

JDS had followed a similar strategy in earlier elections also. Gowda’s outfit is in alliance with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party with an intention to garner votes of SCs and STs in the May 12 assembly polls. Asaduddin Owaisi led AIMIM has announced its decision to back the JDS.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App