Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: Congress trends #AnswerMaadiModi, BJP responds with #NammaModi

As their key leaders hit the dirt track in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections, rivals Congress and BJP have escalated their social media game as well. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state Tuesday to launch the BJP’s campaign blitzkrieg, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posted five questions for the PM on Twitter using #AnswerMaadiModi (provide answers, Modi). The hashtag set off a trend with users sending out several posers to the Prime Minister.

Siddaramaiah had questioned the Prime Minister on job creation, farmers’ distress, demonetisation, corruption and black money, among other things. The party, too, from its verified handle, targeted the PM with questions. Following reports that the PM did not want to share the stage with BJP’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa, Siddaramaiah asked whether he was still the party’s CM pick.

Dear @narendramodi ಅವರೇ, Heard you are visiting Namma Karnataka tomorrow. We welcome you to our state. While you are here, we Kannadigas would like you to address the following concerns. ದಯವಿಟ್ಟು #AnswerMaadiModi ಅವರೇ — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 30, 2018

PM Modi, who is addressing three rallies in the state today, responded to some of the allegations. On the occasion of Labour Day, he compared himself, a “kaamdar (worker)”, to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, a naamdar (dynast)”. “We are Kaamdaars. What is our level that we can sit with people like the Congress president, who is Namdaar and look down on us,” he said.

The party’s #NammaModi (our Modi) is trending on Twitter.

While addressing the crowd in Chamarajanagar district, Modi also challenged Gandhi to speak continously for 15 minutes and list down the party’s achievements in Karnataka without looking up a paper. Modi was retorting to Gandhi’s challenge to the PM to sit through 15 minutes of his speech in Parliament.

For 15 minutes, without taking a paper in your hand, can you please talk about the achievements of your government in Karnataka. You can speak in any language as you please- English, Hindi (or Italian): PM @narendramodi http://t.co/pWYY3EkEAl — narendramodi_in (@narendramodi_in) May 1, 2018

“For 15 minutes, without taking a paper in your hand, can you please talk about the achievements of your government in Karnataka?” Modi asked. “You can speak in any language as you please — English, Hindi or your mother’s mother tongue,” he added.

Modi further said, “Congress president has challenged me – if he speaks for 15 minutes in Parliament, Modi will not be able to sit. He is correct. There is no way ordinary people like me, who do not even dress well, can sit with such high and mighty people like the Congress president.”

