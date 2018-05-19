Congress on Supreme Court: praise now, days after raising questions about Bench

Senior advocate Abhishek Singvi outside the Supreme Court after a Bench ordered a floor test on the House of the Karnataka Assembly on Friday (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey) Senior advocate Abhishek Singvi outside the Supreme Court after a Bench ordered a floor test on the House of the Karnataka Assembly on Friday (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

On Friday, the Congress hailed as “historic” the verdict on the Karnataka floor test by a Supreme Court Bench comprising Justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan. This was days after the Congress had questioning the SC over the constitution of the Bench to hear its petition in connection with the impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India. That five-judge Constitution Bench was headed by Justice Sikri and included Justice Bobde.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had rejected the impeachment motion; the Congress had appealed. Its counsel Kapil Sibal had sought to know who had decided the constitution of the Bench. “You must give me the order. Only then will I be able to decide whether I should proceed or not… Your lordships must tell me who constituted the bench and give me a copy of that order so that I can challenge it,” Sibal argued on May 8. “We don’t want CJI to be involved in the matter. The impeachment motion is against him… Let this court order that this administrative order [of the constitution of the bench] cannot be challenged… What is so secret about the order.”

Justice Sikri responded, “This will lead nowhere. You must proceed on merit.” The Bench did not share the details and dismissed the plea. Sibal later withdrew the petition.

Today’s Supreme Court order, vindicates our stand that Governor Vala acted unconstitutionally. The BJP’s bluff that it will form the Govt., even without the numbers, has been called out by the court. Stopped legally, they will now try money & muscle, to steal the mandate. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 18, 2018

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, one of the signatories of the impeachment motion, praised the Karnataka verdict. During the hearing, he said: “Irrespective of merits, very gracious of SC to fix hearing at 1:45 pm. Shows justice never sleeps… which court in world allows such accessibility… SC deserves immeasurable kudos for sitting for 3½ hours.”

