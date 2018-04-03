Karnataka: Congress moves Election Commission for action against Amit Shah, Yeddyurappa

BJP president Amit Shah. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File) BJP president Amit Shah. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

Congress Monday approached the Election Commission demanding action against BJP president Amit Shah and senior party leaders including B S Yeddyurappa and Ananth Kumar alleging they had violated the model code of conduct, which is in place in Karnataka.

The complaint was over Shah, Yeddyurappa, Union minister Ananth Kumar and BJP MP Pratap Simha visiting the residence of a person identified as Raju, who was killed around a year and a half ago, on March 30.

Quoting the statement of family members of Raju and newspaper reports, senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi in the complaint said Shah and the other leaders allegedly promised to hand a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the family, which may fall under the definition of giving gratification to a voter for the purposes of exercising his or her electoral right and hence was in “gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct Para I (4) read with Section 171B of the Indian Penal Code”.

