Karnataka Assembly polls: Congress MLAs Priyakrishna, Nagaraj richest candidates in fray

Among the wealthiest BJP candidates is businessman BN Garudachar (58) who is contesting for the first time from the Chikpet constituency in Bengaluru. Among the wealthiest BJP candidates is businessman BN Garudachar (58) who is contesting for the first time from the Chikpet constituency in Bengaluru.

With over Rs 1,000 crore total declared assets, Congress MLAs Priyakrishna and M T B Nagaraj have emerged on the top of the list of richest candidates to contest the May 12 elections in Karnataka, while the richest BJP candidate, businessman B N Garudachar, has declared total assets worth Rs 198 crore.

The 34-year-old Congress MLA from Govindarajnagar constituency in Bengaluru and son of Housing Minister M Krishnappa, Priyakrishna has once again emerged as the richest candidate in the fray with total declared assets of Rs 1,020 crore, an increase of nearly 11 per cent since the 2013 Assembly elections when he declared Rs 910 crore to top the list.

His father, Krishnappa (66) or Layout Krishnappa, as he is popularly called because of his background in real estate, has declared total assets worth Rs 231 crore.

Read | Karnataka elections: I will be ‘king’, not ‘kingmaker’, says Kumaraswamy

Meanwhile, M T B Nagaraj (66), who is considered to be a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with declared assets of Rs 1015 crore — a phenomenal jump of Rs 545 crore from the Rs 470 crore he declared in 2013 — is the second richest candidate in the contest this year.

A real estate businessman and agriculturist, owning large tracts of land around Bengaluru, Nagraj had came under the scanner of the Income Tax department last year.

Energy Minister D K Shivakumar (55) who had come under the Income Tax in 2017, has declared a total asset of Rs 840 crore — which is a Rs 589 crore increase since the 2013 polls — to emerge as the third richest candidate in the state.

Mining baron and Congress MLA from Bellary City, Anil Lad, who has a reputation of featuring on top of the wealth chart for politicians in Karnataka, declared assets of Rs 368 crore in his 2018 affidavit, up from the Rs 288 crore he declared in 2013. His cousin, Santosh Lad, Congress MLA from Kalgahtgi and Minister for Labour in the state government, has reported assets worth Rs 188 crore, which is a marginal increase of Rs 2 crore from the amount declared in 2013.

Read | Karnataka elections all about ‘broken promises’ of Modi govt: Siddaramaiah

State Industries Minister, R V Deshpande has declared total assets worth Rs 215 crore, an increase of Rs 82 crore over the Rs 133 crore he declared in 2013.

Mining baron from Bellary district, Anand Singh, who recently shifted allegiance from the BJP to the Congress, has declared total assets of Rs 117 crore, which is an increase over the Rs 104 crore he had reported in 2013.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (68) has declared a total wealth of Rs 20.36 crore — nearly Rs 7 crore more than the Rs 13.61 he declared in 2013 when he became the chief minister. While B S Yeddyurappa (75), who is the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate, has declared total assets of Rs 10 crore. He had declared Rs 6.97 crore in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Among the wealthiest BJP candidates is businessman B N Garudachar (58) who is contesting for the first time from the Chikpet constituency in Bengaluru. Garudachar has declared total assets worth Rs 198 crore, while BJP’s G Karunaka Reddy has declared Rs 56 crore — Rs 2 crore more from the amount declared in 2013.

The Janata Dal Secular state president H D Kumaraswamy has declared a total wealth of Rs 167 crore, which is an increase of Rs 30 over the Rs 137 crore declared ahead of the 2013 polls.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App