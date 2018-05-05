Karnataka Elections 2018: Choose between development and communalism, Siddaramaiah tells Badami voters

Karnataka Elections 2018: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a campaign rally in Badami constituency on Saturday. (Express Photo/Aaron Pereira) Karnataka Elections 2018: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a campaign rally in Badami constituency on Saturday. (Express Photo/Aaron Pereira)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Saturday addressed a gathering of about 800 people at the Kalidas Educational Society in Badami, in north Karnataka, where he is contesting from against BJP MP B Sriramulu. Hitting out at what he claimed was communal and divisive politics on the part of the BJP, Siddaramaiah said the choice was between assured development and communal violence.

“No other party has done as much work as we have in the last five years. We have performed at all levels, even bringing development to ‘microscopic communities’ such as the Bohvis and the Savita Samaj,” he said. “If you elect us again we will continue to do the work we have been and alleviate poverty by brining poor communities into the middle class.” Badami is one of the two seats Siddaramaiah is contesting. He is also standing from Chamundeshwari constituence in Mysuru.

Questioning the “hollow promises” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Siddaramaiah said if the BJP was serious about secularism, tickets would have been given to Muslims and Hindus too.

“It is not Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas. It is Sabka Sath, Sabka Vinash,” the incumbent Chief Minister said.

“The BJP is known for lighting a fire between religious communities. Would you want to elect them?” he said, addressing the people of Badami.

Siddaramaiah is also scheduled to visit Shivayogi Mandir, held sacred by the Lingayat community.

The Badami seat was won by Congress’ Chimmanakatti Balappa Bhimappa in 2013. He defeated JD(S) candidate Mahantesh Mamadapur by about 5,000 votes. The BJP stood third, winning 21.79 per cent of the vote share. In the 2008 Assembly election, the BJP had won the seat securing 44.85 per cent of the votes while the Congress came second with 40.56 per cent vote share.

