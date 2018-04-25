Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
  • Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Centre protecting Bellary gang, says Congress

Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Centre protecting Bellary gang, says Congress

“PM Modi and Amit Shah have gone out of the way to give eight BJP tickets to the Reddy brothers and their associates... People are saying that under Modi-Shah duo the ‘Republic of Bellary’ is back,” Randeep Surjewala said.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru | Published: April 25, 2018 3:57:47 am
AICC in-charge communications Randeep Singh Surjewala. (File)
The BJP government at the Centre is using investigative agencies such as the CBI and NIA to acquit people accused of crime rather than prosecute them, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged on Tuesday. He accused the government of shutting down six illegal mining cases related to the Reddy brothers of Bellary to allow them to return to the political sphere.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have gone out of the way to give eight BJP tickets to the Reddy brothers and their associates… People are saying that under Modi-Shah duo the ‘Republic of Bellary’ is back,” he said.

Surjewala accused the CBI of rejecting six investigations pertaining to illegal mining even as the Congress government in the state has now referred these cases to a Special Investigation Team. The conspiracy to protect the “Bellary gang” is an attempt to put a lid on the Rs 35,000 crore illegal iron-ore mining scam, Surjewala alleged.

