Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : BJP releases third list of candidates

BJP releases its third list of candidates. (File photo) BJP releases its third list of candidates. (File photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday released its third list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly Elections which is scheduled for next month. The party announced 59 new names in the list. Interestingly, BS Yeddyurappa’s son BY Raghavendra has not been named in this list either. So far the BJP has released the names of 154 candidates.

In the party’s second list of 82 candidates, Karunakar Reddy — brother of tainted mining baron G Janardhan Reddy and son of late chief minister S Bangarappa — got a BJP ticket from Harapanahalli. The party had listed Somashekhara Reddy as their candidate from Ballari in the second list.

Meanwhile, Congress’ Chief Ministerial candidate and current Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah filed his nomination papers from Chamundeshwari constituency today. The BJP had fielded Gopal Rao from this constituency.

Whereas BJPs candidate for Varuna, Siddaramaiah’s current constituency, has not been decided yet though it is anticipated that Yeddyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra is most likely to get the ticket.

Read | BJP MLA Sanjay Patil booked, he said Karnataka polls about ‘Hindus vs Muslims’

Polls for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly are scheduled on May 12. The results will be declared on May 15. The tenure of the current Legislative Assembly expires on May 28.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App