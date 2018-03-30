BJP accuses Karnataka CM of violating code of conduct, lodges complaint with electoral officials

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

BJP in Karnataka on Friday complained to the Chief Electoral Officer, accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of violating the model code of conduct by “bribing openly”.

The complaint, signed by BJP General Secretary Ravi Kumar said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was canvassing at Chamundeshwari constituency at Mysore on March 29 and that during election campaigning, in ‘utter violation’ of the poll conduct, paid Rs 2,000 each to two women who welcomed him.

Refering to local newspaper reports in this regard, it said that in the same village, Siddaramaiah deposited Rs 2,000 in cash to the Archak (priest) who performed pooja in the temple premises, thereby violating the model code of conduct.

BJP Karnataka files complaint against #Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah citing violation of model code of conduct; BJP says CM bribed two women who welcomed him at Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru with Rs 2,000 each pic.twitter.com/qPtGXvJpUS — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018

Stating that this act of Siddaramaiah amounts to bribery under Representation of People Act,as well as under Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code, the complaint said, “Though this fact is circulated in almost all electronic and print media, the concerned officials have not taken any action.”

“Hence we request you to direct initiation of stringent action and oblige,” it added.

Siddaramaiah is camping in the district since yesterday till April 2, and is taking part in the campaign. He has already announced his intentions to contest from Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru district.

