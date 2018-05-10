Karnataka elections: Congress desperate to win, BJP confident of forming govt, says Amit Shah

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: BJP chief Amit Shah addresses the media in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah) Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: BJP chief Amit Shah addresses the media in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah)

BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday expressed confidence of winning more than 130 seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections and forming the next government and said “there is no question of seeking or giving support to anyone”. While describing the Siddaramaiah-led government as “most unsuccessful in last five years, the BJP chief said the Congress “will face failure when it comes to government formation this time”.

“BJP will win more than 130 seats and will form the government in Karnataka. There is no question of seeking or giving support to anyone,” Shah told reporters in Bengaluru. He added, “In the last five years, Siddaramaiah government has proved to be the most unsuccessful government after independence. He has done nothing for the farmers and is not even ready to give answers for the government’s failure. I am confident that he will face failure when it comes to the formation of government in the state. He will lose both the seats.”

Siddaramaiah is contesting from Badami and Chamundeshwari constituencies.

Shah also accused Congress of trying to win the elections in “undemocratic ways”. Referring to the recovery of ‘fake’ voter ID cards in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, he said, “The recovery of the cards shows the desperation of Congress to win the elections. I want to alert those whose fake IDs have been made – Don’t fall in Congress’ trap and disrupt the polls.”

The BJP leader also said the Congress “doesn’t refrain from taking the support of traitors”. “We can lose the elections but can’t sit with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI). Congress takes support of SDPI and PFI to win the elections and that’s the difference between them and us. Congress doesn’t refrain from taking the support of traitors,” he said.

While raking up the deaths of BJP and RSS workers in the state, Shah slammed the government for failing to nab any of the culprits. “Law and order have seen a downfall in Karnataka. More than 24 workers of BJP and RSS have been brutally killed in the state and Congress considers it as part of politics. No efforts were made to nab the culprits,” he alleged.

Shah also said mining baron Janardhana Reddy, an accused in an illegal mining case, has nothing do with the BJP, adding, “What I have said is final.” The BJP has come under attack from the Congress over fielding the Reddy brothers – G Somashekhara Reddy (Ballari) and G Karunakara Reddy (Harappanahalli) – and their associates in the polls.

