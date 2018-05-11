Karnataka elections: In Bhatkal, voters applaud their MLA’s work but religion may ultimately play the spoiler

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: The main bus stand adjoining the national highway in Bhatkal. (Express Photo/Vishnu Varma) Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: The main bus stand adjoining the national highway in Bhatkal. (Express Photo/Vishnu Varma)

Five years ago, when the coastal port town of Bhatkal went to the polls to elect a new MLA, it was Mankala Subba Vaidya, a two-time zilla parishad member in his late 30s fighting as an Independent who notched a surprise win over giants like the Congress, BJP and JD(S).

Voters unanimously say that in the past half-decade, Vaidya worked tirelessly, opening doors of opportunities for the Bhatkali population, improving interior roads in villages, enhancing drinking water supply in coastal areas, building over 50 bridges and implementing projects worth Rs 1500 crore — the kind of progress that this coastal town has not seen in the last five decades.

One would think that with the scale of such works, Vaidya should ideally cruise to a comfortable victory over his opponents. But that’s not to be. In 2014, just a year after his victory, Vaidya had crossed over to the Congress, perhaps sensing that the combination of Siddaramaiah’s welfare schemes and the grand old party’s organisational base consisting of the minorities and the backward classes would help him fetch another term in the Assembly.

Sure enough, Vaidya’s initiation into the Congress resulted in a slew of defection of leaders from the party into the BJP, which as a senior leader put it, created a vacuum of candidates for the Assembly elections. A few weeks after the election schedule was announced in Karnataka, Vaidya, who had by then been declared the Congress candidate, got a boost when he received the backing of the Majlis-e-Islah-o-Tanzeem, an influential Muslim collective of local jammat committees whose diktat determines which way the constituency’s 55,000 Muslims vote.

However, the support of the ‘Tanzeem’ and a ticket from the Congress seem to have created ripples among the majority Hindu voter base – numbering around 1.1 lakh – who are now being wooed in the name of religion by the BJP.

The saffron party’s door-to-door campaign in interior villages in Bhatkal, where the Hindus reside, is all about how Vaidya is swaying to the tunes of minorities and is likely to ignore the Hindus once elected. And there is substantive evidence to believe that such campaigns are striking the right chord.

Suresh J Naik, an electrician whose house is just a few metres away from the Bandar beach in Bhatkal, is staunchly clear about why he intends to support the BJP this time.

“Agar Independent hoke election ladta toh jeet jaata. Par voh Congress mein join karke Tanzeem ka support kyun liya? (If he had fought the election as an Independent, he would have definitely won. But why did he join the Congress and take the support of Tanzeem),” Naik says about Vaidya.

“If he wins, he will have to listen to the demands of Tanzeem. We fear that he will not pay us any attention. We will become second-class citizens,” he adds.

Naik’s sentiment is echoed among other Hindu voters too in Bhatkal, a majority of whom belong to the Namdhari community to which the BJP candidate Sunil Naik belongs. In fact, the party assesses that a vertical split in the Namdhari vote, numbering around 70,000 in the constituency, had resulted in the BJP’s defeat last time. Candidates of both the Congress and the Karnataka Janata Paksha (the breakaway party headed by BS Yeddyurappa which has since merged back into BJP) in 2013 belong to the Namdhari community whereas Vaidya, then an Independent, is a Mogaveera, the fishermen community.

“It is our job to appeal to every community to support us. Even in the past, we have given letters to Tanzeem for their support. Whether they give their support or not is their choice. In 2013, they had backed the JD(S) candidate who came second. This time, they have supported us. We believe people will support Mankala Vaidya on the basis of his work,” said Congress block president Vittal Naik.

“BJP is employing a divide-and-rule policy by making it Hindu versus Muslim battle. But in Bhatkal, people are very intelligent,” he added. Altaf, general secretary of Tanzeem, explained why the organisation has backed the Congress candidate.

“This time, we have decided to support the Congress because Bhatkal needs peace and development. Hindus and Muslims have always co-existed in peace here,” he said.

He is right. Barring the riots in 1993, Bhatkal, falling in the communally sensitive Uttara Kannada district, has been peaceful over the years. Though the town shot into the spotlight for being the hometown of Yasin and Riyaz Bhatkal, co-founders of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen named in several serial blasts in many Indian cities, there have not been any disturbances on the ground.

A Muslim trader, who works in aluminium fabrication business, says peace has always prevailed between the two communities in the region, but with this election, attempts are being made to polarise votes along religious lines.

With campaigning having already ended on Thursday and just a day left for polling, it will be interesting to see how Bhatkalis vote this time. Will they back their MLA unanimously for his proven development record or will religion govern their minds at the ballot? The wait is on for May 15, the day votes will be counted in the state.

