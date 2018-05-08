Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018

A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant
Latest News
Live now

LIVE in Karnataka: Will terror tag polarise votes in Bhatkal?

On the Karnataka election trail: In the run up to the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, IndianExpress.com on Tuesday takes you to Bhatkal and Davanagere constituencies. Follow the latest udpates here.

Written by Aaron Pereira , Vishnu Varma | Bhatkal/davanagere | Updated: May 8, 2018 12:24:28 pm
Karnataka Assembly elections 2018, Bhatkal, Devanagere, Congress, BJP, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: The main bus stand adjoining the national highway in Bhatkal. In the last days of campaigning, IndianExpress.com on Tuesday travels to Bhatkal and Davanagere constituencies. (Express Photo/Vishnu Varma)

In the last days of campaigning ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, IndianExpress.com on Tuesday travels to Bhatkal and Davanagere constituencies. In our coverage of the elections from the ground, Vishnu Varma and Aaron Pereira have traversed the state in a bid to understand local issues and voter patterns.

Vishnu Varma takes us to Bhatkal today, a constituency in Uttara Kannada district, whose name shot into limelight when the police identified Riyaz and Yasin Bhatkal as founders of the dreaded terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen. IM has carried out several serial bombings in the country, in cities like Jaipur, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

Aaron Pereira, meanwhile, makes his way to Davanagere. Once known for its production of cotton, the city, popularly called the ‘Manchester of Karnataka’, is now an educational and agro-processing hub. A stronghold of the Congress, it was picked by the Prime Minister as one of 100 across the country to be developed into a Smart City.

Also read | On the ground in coastal Udupi and Dharwad-Hubli: Here are the highlights

Karnataka Elections 2018: Track PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s campaign trail (This interactive graph may take a minute to load)

Live Blog

IndianExpress.com takes you to the Bhatkal and Davanagere constituencies today. Track LIVE UPDATES below.

Highlights

    12:24 (IST) 08 May 2018
    'Excellent roads in Karnataka'

    As they hit the road, our reporters, in a quick Twitter chat, discuss state of the roads in Karnataka.

    12:09 (IST) 08 May 2018
    On the road to Davanagere

    From Hubli-Dharwad East, Aaron on Monday reported that the electorate seems clear on one thing — incumbent Congress MLA Prasad Abbayya has delivered. Shopkeepers, residents, and roadside vendors agree that in the last five years this constituency has changed for the better. However, while Abbayya does have the popular vote, there is a certain amount of support for BJP's Chandrashekhar Gokak, especially among the Lingayat community in the constituency. What doesn't work in his favour though, is three-fold: he is relatively unknown to the people in the constituency; he doesn't belong to the BJP and has been air-dropped from the RSS, and thirdly there is a lot of heartburn in the BJP over him getting the ticket. More from Hubli-Dharwad here.

    11:55 (IST) 08 May 2018
    Highlights — notes from Udupi

    I make my way from Udupi to Bhatkal today.

    Notes from Udupi: I think this is a very intriguing and very, very close election. Everywhere I ask, voters say the Congress-led government's performance is not bad suggesting not a lot of anti-incumbency. The BJP, however, seems to be giving Congress MLA and Fisheries Minister Pramod Madhwaraj — who had coasted to a phenomenal victory in 2013 by 39000 votes — a tough fight. Read more here. (Reported by Vishnu Varma)

    11:53 (IST) 08 May 2018

    On the ground with IndianExpress.com: Today, we travel to Bhatkal and Davanagere constituencies. Bhatkal lies along the west coast in Uttara Kannada district. Davanagere, meanwhile, is located in central Karnataka. Follow our live blog through the day for the latest news.

    Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, IndianExpress.com has travelled to several constituencies across the state in the last week to speak to voters and candidates to gauge the mood on the ground. Read ground reports from the South — Mangalore, Bantwal and Udupi constituencies — as well as from the North —Khanapur, Belgavi and Dharwad-Hubli — on IndianExpress.com.

    There are two days of campaigning left before the state goes to polls on May 12. Counting of votes is scheduled on May 15.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts