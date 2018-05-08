LIVE in Karnataka: Will terror tag polarise votes in Bhatkal?

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: The main bus stand adjoining the national highway in Bhatkal. In the last days of campaigning, IndianExpress.com on Tuesday travels to Bhatkal and Davanagere constituencies. (Express Photo/Vishnu Varma) Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: The main bus stand adjoining the national highway in Bhatkal. In the last days of campaigning, IndianExpress.com on Tuesday travels to Bhatkal and Davanagere constituencies. (Express Photo/Vishnu Varma)

In the last days of campaigning ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, IndianExpress.com on Tuesday travels to Bhatkal and Davanagere constituencies. In our coverage of the elections from the ground, Vishnu Varma and Aaron Pereira have traversed the state in a bid to understand local issues and voter patterns.

Vishnu Varma takes us to Bhatkal today, a constituency in Uttara Kannada district, whose name shot into limelight when the police identified Riyaz and Yasin Bhatkal as founders of the dreaded terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen. IM has carried out several serial bombings in the country, in cities like Jaipur, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Delhi.

Aaron Pereira, meanwhile, makes his way to Davanagere. Once known for its production of cotton, the city, popularly called the ‘Manchester of Karnataka’, is now an educational and agro-processing hub. A stronghold of the Congress, it was picked by the Prime Minister as one of 100 across the country to be developed into a Smart City.

