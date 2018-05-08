LIVE in Karnataka: Will terror tag polarise votes in Bhatkal?

In the last days of campaigning ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, IndianExpress.com on Tuesday travels to Bhatkal and Davanagere constituencies. In our coverage of the elections from the ground, Vishnu Varma and Aaron Pereira have traversed the state in a bid to understand local issues and voter patterns.
Vishnu Varma takes us to Bhatkal today, a constituency in Uttara Kannada district, whose name shot into limelight when the police identified Riyaz and Yasin Bhatkal as founders of the dreaded terrorist outfit Indian Mujahideen. IM has carried out several serial bombings in the country, in cities like Jaipur, Pune, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Delhi.
Aaron Pereira, meanwhile, makes his way to Davanagere. Once known for its production of cotton, the city, popularly called the ‘Manchester of Karnataka’, is now an educational and agro-processing hub. A stronghold of the Congress, it was picked by the Prime Minister as one of 100 across the country to be developed into a Smart City.
As they hit the road, our reporters, in a quick Twitter chat, discuss state of the roads in Karnataka.
From Hubli-Dharwad East, Aaron on Monday reported that the electorate seems clear on one thing — incumbent Congress MLA Prasad Abbayya has delivered. Shopkeepers, residents, and roadside vendors agree that in the last five years this constituency has changed for the better. However, while Abbayya does have the popular vote, there is a certain amount of support for BJP's Chandrashekhar Gokak, especially among the Lingayat community in the constituency. What doesn't work in his favour though, is three-fold: he is relatively unknown to the people in the constituency; he doesn't belong to the BJP and has been air-dropped from the RSS, and thirdly there is a lot of heartburn in the BJP over him getting the ticket. More from Hubli-Dharwad here.
I make my way from Udupi to Bhatkal today.
Notes from Udupi: I think this is a very intriguing and very, very close election. Everywhere I ask, voters say the Congress-led government's performance is not bad suggesting not a lot of anti-incumbency. The BJP, however, seems to be giving Congress MLA and Fisheries Minister Pramod Madhwaraj — who had coasted to a phenomenal victory in 2013 by 39000 votes — a tough fight. Read more here. (Reported by Vishnu Varma)
