Karnataka election: Ashok Gehlot targets Modi for Nepal temple visits, says ploy to ‘influence voters’

As voting began for the fiercely fought Karnataka Assembly polls this morning, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his temple visits in Nepal, saying it was just to ‘influence the voters’ in Karnataka. “As there is model code of conduct in Karnataka, PM Modi planned to pray at temples in Nepal instead, just to influence voters. This is not a good trend for democracy. Why did he only choose today as the day?” Congress Ashok Gehlot was quoted as saying by ANI.

Calling it a bad trend for democracy, Gehlot said, “Modi planned to visit Nepal today because there is model code of conduct in Karnataka.”

Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Nepal to strengthen Indo-Nepal ties, visited Muktinath temple on Saturday and offered prayers.

Modi greeted and interacted with the crowd at both Janakpur and Muktinath after visiting temples. He also held a one-on-one meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Oli followed by marathon delegation-level talks on all aspects of the bilateral relationship on Friday.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, 24 per cent voter turnout has been recorded till 11 am. The Congress looks to repeat its 2013 victory — it had won 120 seats in the House — while the BJP hopes to recover lost ground. The Congress has picked incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to lead its campaign, while the BJP has chosen B S Yeddyurappa as its CM candidate.

