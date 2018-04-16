Karnataka elections 2018: Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM will not contest, to support JD(S)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

With less than a month left for the Karnataka assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said his party will not fight the polls and instead extend support to the Janata Dal Secular (JDS).

Asserting that both BJP and Congress have failed the people of the state, Owaisi said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen will not be in the fray in the poll-bound state and that he himself will address public meetings of the JD(S) in case the need arises. “We want a non-Congress and non-BJP govt in Karnataka for a qualitative development. MIM will not be fielding any candidates I will address public meetings support of JD(S) if there is a need,” he wrote on Twitter.

Owaisi also refuted the allegations that the AIMIM intended to cut votes so as to benefit the BJP. Calling the remarks “baseless,” the Hyderabad MP tried to put the Congress on the mat. “We did not contest in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir. We did not contest Lok Sabha from UP, Maharashtra. What happened to Congress there?” he said, reported ANI.

MIM party has decided to support JD (S) party in Karnataka Assembly elections @hd_kumaraswamy we want non congress & non BJP govt in Karnataka for a qualitative development .MIM will not be fielding any candidates I will address public meetings support of JD(S) if there is need — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 16, 2018

Owaisi had earlier said it was time for the regional parties to take up important roles in the parliamentary elections. He claimed the Congress failed to deliver after the 2009 elections, and the BJP also did not live up to the people’s expectations ever since it came to power at the Centre in 2014. “I am of the opinion that the country is looking towards regional parties. The country is looking towards those parties which are against the BJP and the Congress,” he added.

On Sunday, Congress announced its first list of 218 candidates for the polls, which includes the names of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state party chief G Parameshwara. While Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari, his son Yatheendra will contest from Varuna constituency. Last week, the BJP had announced 74 names for the first list of candidates.Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15.

