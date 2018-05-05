Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Apologise for calling Bengaluru names, Congress tells PM Modi

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that Modi, “in his insatiable urge bordering on greed to attack the Congress”, had ended up insulting the people of Karnataka. (In photo: Narendra Modi/PTI) Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that Modi, “in his insatiable urge bordering on greed to attack the Congress”, had ended up insulting the people of Karnataka. (In photo: Narendra Modi/PTI)

The Congress asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday to apologise for making “deplorable” comments by calling Bengaluru a “valley of sin”. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that Modi, “in his insatiable urge bordering on greed to attack the Congress”, had ended up insulting the people of Karnataka.

“He only finds sin and that is deplorable,” Singhvi said… “You accuse Bengaluru, the Kannadiga, of being a valley of sin.” Calling it “shameful”, Singhvi said, “The country needs an apology which I am sure we will never get from the Prime Minister of India.”

READ | Rahul slams PM Modi for calling Bengaluru ‘garbage city’, says building lies come naturally to you

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App