Follow Us:
Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Apologise for calling Bengaluru names, Congress tells PM Modi

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Apologise for calling Bengaluru names, Congress tells PM Modi

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: “He (Narendra Modi) only finds sin and that is deplorable,” Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said... “You accuse Bengaluru, the Kannadiga, of being a valley of sin," he added.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 5, 2018 1:21:06 am
Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Apologise for calling Bengaluru names, Congress tells PM Modi Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that Modi, “in his insatiable urge bordering on greed to attack the Congress”, had ended up insulting the people of Karnataka. (In photo: Narendra Modi/PTI)
Related News

The Congress asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday to apologise for making “deplorable” comments by calling Bengaluru a “valley of sin”. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that Modi, “in his insatiable urge bordering on greed to attack the Congress”, had ended up insulting the people of Karnataka.

“He only finds sin and that is deplorable,” Singhvi said… “You accuse Bengaluru, the Kannadiga, of being a valley of sin.” Calling it “shameful”, Singhvi said, “The country needs an apology which I am sure we will never get from the Prime Minister of India.”

READ | Rahul slams PM Modi for calling Bengaluru ‘garbage city’, says building lies come naturally to you

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
KARNATAKA CONSTITUENCIES LIST 2018
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now