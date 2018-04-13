Congress using Karnataka like an ATM: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah in Karnataka on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah) BJP chief Amit Shah in Karnataka on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/@AmitShah)

A DEFEAT for the Congress in Karnataka will demonetise the party and dry up its sources of funds since the state acts like an ATM for the party, BJP president Amit Shah said here on Thursday while participating in a token fast to mark a protest by his party against the stalling of Parliament by the Congress.

“The best opportunity to put an end to the politics of the Congress party begins in Karnataka when the elections are held next month. The Congress is using Karnataka like an ATM and the ATM is going to shut down. It will be a notebandi for the Congress,” Shah told supporters at a fast organised outside the office of the Dharwad deputy commissioner. The term notebandi is used to describe the demonetisation exercise carried out by the BJP government at the Centre.

“For 22 days no business was allowed in Parliament. We want to go to the people and show them how Parliament — the temple of democracy — was subverted by the Congress,” Shah said. “Normally there are incidents where the Opposition wants a discussion on some issues and this is opposed by the ruling party but here the situation was different. We were ready for discussion on banking problems and other issues but they felt they were losing and brought no-confidence motions through smaller parties.” He said the Congress had caused a loss of Rs 220 crore to the state exchequer by preventing Parliament from functioning for 22 days. “The efforts to break society will not work, the tactics to disturb Parliament will not work. We will go directly to the people.”

He also accused the Congress of gathering caste data. “They have now hired a foreign company and sought data of castes and slowly an agitation has started on caste lines. They want to break the country but I want to say that this is not the 1980s or 1990s. Rahul Gandhi in now over 40 years old and he should understand this,” he said. “People will see through the tactics to create caste-based agitations.”

BJP state president and chief minister candidate B S Yeddyurappa, who participated in the fast, said, “We chased the British away from India at the time of Independence but the Congress is now behaving like the British.”

