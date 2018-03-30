Karnataka: Amit Shah pays Rs 5 lakh to late RSS worker’s family, Congress complains to EC for poll code violation

BJP president Amit Shah visits the home of a BJP worker late Raju at Kyathamaranahalli in Mysore on Friday.( PTI Photo) BJP president Amit Shah visits the home of a BJP worker late Raju at Kyathamaranahalli in Mysore on Friday.( PTI Photo)

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee has filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah for violating the Model Code of Conduct in Mysuru. In their complaint, the Karnataka Congress said that Shah handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to family of killed RSS worker Raju with an intention to polarise voters in Mysuru.

The Congress in their complaint alleged that Shah, along with Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, Union Minister Ananth Kumar and Member of Parliament from Mysuru Pratap Simha, visited the residence of Raju, an RSS worker who was killed around a year and a half ago and offer their respects to the family. “At the time of the visit, he and the aforementioned leaders, handed over a cheque of Rs. five lakhs to the deceased’s family which is in gross violation to the Model Code of Conduct and Section 171 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” it added.

Complaint filed with the Election Commission against BJP President Amit Shah for violating the Code of Conduct in Mysuru. KPCC has requested the EC to initiate criminal proceedings immediately to ensure a free and fair election. pic.twitter.com/YgiU73KR8V — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) March 30, 2018

“We would therefore request you to take appropriate steps against them for violating the Model Code of Conduct and their act which amounts to bribery by initiating criminal action immediately to ensure a free and fair election,” the Congress complaint further read.

The state BJP, on the other hand, filed a complaint against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him of bribing two women with Rs 2,000 each and violating the model code of conduct during his visit to Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru.

In their letter to the chief electoral officer, the party accused the CM of bribing the two women with Rs 2,000 cash and also handing over the same amount to the temple priest.

Earlier in the day, Shah met the Wadiyar royal family of Mysuru. Shah, who is touring old Mysuru region, met the erstwhile royal family at their private palace here, triggering speculations about their supporting or joining the BJP.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 and the counting of votes will take place on May 18.

