Karnataka elections: After ‘fake’ voter I-cards row, polling in Rajrajeshwari Nagar seat deferred to May 28

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: The BJP tweeted this image of the purported fake voter IDs, recovered from Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency on Tuesday (Source: Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka) Karnataka assembly elections 2018: The BJP tweeted this image of the purported fake voter IDs, recovered from Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency on Tuesday (Source: Twitter/@BJP4Karnataka)

The Election Commission on Friday deferred election in Rajrajeshwari Nagar Assembly seat in Karnataka after nearly 10,000 ‘fake’ voter ID cards were seized from a flat in the city. While deferring the polls, EC said that there is “definite inference” to suggest that efforts were made to induce voters. The polling in the assembly seat will now be held on May 28 and counting of votes will take place on May 31. The southern state goes to polls tomorrow and the results will be declared on May 15.

Following the recovery of voter ID cards, both BJP and the Congress had engaged in a war of words, with BJP alleging that Congress was behind the racket, but the ruling party in the state rejected the charge as a ‘lie’. Both parties have claimed the house owner was associated with the rival party.

READ | BJP, Congress at loggerheads over ‘fake’ voter I-card row ahead of voting

Both parties claimed the flat belonged to a woman associated with the rival party. Union minister Prakash Javadekar, addressing a press conference, claimed Congress candidate and sitting MLA Munirathna Naidu was behind the alleged racket, which was exposed by BJP worker Rakesh. Countering BJP’s claim, Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged the flat owner Manjula Nanjamari and Rakesh had BJP connections and both contested Bengaluru Municipal Corporation elections on the tickets of the saffron party.

READ | BJP rigging EVMs to win elections: Shiv Sena

Addressing a press conference on May 9, Karnataka chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar had informed about the arrest of two people in connection with the case, adding that more arrests were likely to take place.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd