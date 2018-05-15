Karnataka elections: After cautious start followed by bold decisions in 2nd half of tenure, Siddaramaiah hopes for results

The day he assumed office in 2013, Siddaramaiah announced the government’s flagship scheme, Anna Bhagya, where every member of a below poverty line family would get seven kg of free rice. (Illustrations: Debdut Mukhopadhyay) The day he assumed office in 2013, Siddaramaiah announced the government’s flagship scheme, Anna Bhagya, where every member of a below poverty line family would get seven kg of free rice. (Illustrations: Debdut Mukhopadhyay)

In March 2018, as the Karnataka Cabinet met to decide on the issue of granting religious minority status to the dominant Lingayat community in Karnataka, few believed that Siddaramaiah would take the plunge. After all, seers from a section of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community had threatened to boycott the Congress in the May 2018 polls if the government went ahead with its plan. But at the end of the Cabinet meeting that day, the decision was made: the government would recommend religious minority status for Lingayats.

“It is only because of Siddaramaiah that such a bold decision was taken. We do not think anybody else would have taken this decision,’’ says Lingayat scholar Dr Basavaraj Ballur.

After starting off as a cautious CM, somewhere around the halfway mark of his five-year tenure between 2013-18, the Karnataka Chief Minister began to emerge as a bold and decisive leader.

Many in Karnataka point to the untimely death of his eldest son and political heir apparent, Rakesh Siddaramaiah, in 2016 as that turning point where Siddaramaiah became more combative in his public life and more philosophical on the personal front.

The day he assumed office in 2013, Siddaramaiah announced the government’s flagship scheme, Anna Bhagya, where every member of a below poverty line family would get seven kg of free rice. While that established his populist credentials, after 2016, he emerged as a regional leader of stature on the back of a series of political decisions.

In the run-up to the 2018 Assembly polls, Siddaramaiah, a backward caste Kuruba leader, took political risks that went completely against the grain of the preceding period of his tenure.

His backing for a separate flag for Karnataka, a separate religion tag for the Lingayat community and his vocal, direct confrontation of the BJP’s Hindutva narrative all had the Congress high command in a tizzy before the party realised that these political gambits were being effective in countering the BJP.

His five-year tenure has managed to establish Siddaramaiah as a popular leader among minorities and backward sections of society, a popularity perhaps matched only by Devaraj Urs in the 1970s.

“This election will be decided by Siddaramaiah’s rice scheme,’’ was a phrase that many in the rural parts of the state said when asked about factors that would decide the May 12 polls in the state.

While his combative ways and populist schemes have endeared Siddaramaiah to the poor —as indicated by his high popularity rankings in pre-polls surveys — it has also earned him the wrath of dominant communities that have traditionally controlled affairs in the state’s politics.

Many in the CM’s inner circle admit that he may have bitten off more than he could chew by handing over his constituency of Varuna to his younger son, Yathindra, a reluctant politician, while he himself moved to the neighbouring Chamundeshwari seat. An apparent fear of losing in Chamudeshwari later prompted the Chief Minister to contest from a second seat, Badami.

Badami and Chamudeshwari are among the constituencies witnessing the toughest of electoral battles with the Opposition JD(S) and BJP and even rivals in the Congress throwing in all their might to bring down a man they believe must be cut to size now before he dominates Karnataka’s politics in a bigger way.

Siddaramaiah, for his part, is confident that he will win both seats and that he will be the first CM since 1985 to be voted back to power in Karnataka.

