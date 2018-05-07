Karnataka elections: 35 per cent of candidates this elections are crorepatis, says report

The analysis found the top three candidates with highest assets are all from the Congress, and there are 17 candidates who have declared zero assets. The analysis found the top three candidates with highest assets are all from the Congress, and there are 17 candidates who have declared zero assets.

A TOTAL of 883 candidates or 35 per cent of those contesting the Karnataka assembly elections this time are crorepatis, according to an analysis of self-sworn affidavits of 2,560 out of 2,655 candidates conducted by Karnataka Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).



It also found that 15 per cent of the candidates have criminal cases against them and 10 per cent have serious criminal cases against them.

Among the major parties, 208 or 93 per cent of the 224 BJP candidates are crorepatis. Similarly, 207 (94%) out of 220 candidates analysed from the Congress, 154 (77%) out of 199 candidates analysed from JD(S), 13 (52%) out of 25 candidates analysed from JD(U), 9 or 33% out of 27 candidates analysed from AAP and 199 (18%) out of 1,090 independent candidates “have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore,” the analysis has found.

The ADR analysis also pegged the average of assets per candidate contesting in the election at Rs 7.54 crore.

A look at major parties reveals that “the average assets per candidate for 224 BJP candidates is Rs 17.86 crore, 220 INC candidates analysed have average assets of Rs 38.75 crore, 199 JD(S) candidates analysed have average assets worth Rs 20.91 crore, and 1,090 independent candidates analysed have average assets of Rs 1.58 crores,” the report said.

A party-wise breakdown of candidates with serious criminal cases shows that among the major parties, 26 per cent of the 224 candidates from the BJP, 15 per cent out of the 220 candidates from Congress and 15 per cent out of the 199 candidates analysed from the JD(S) have declared serious criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and kidnapping, in their affidavits.

Further, the analysis shows that among the major parties, 83 out of 224 candidates from the BJP, 59 out of 220 candidates from Congress, 41 out of 199 candidates from the JD(S), five out of 25 candidates from the JD(U) and five out of 27 candidates from the AAP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. Further, 108 out of 1,090 independent candidates have declared criminal cases in their self-sworn affidavits.

While four candidates have declared cases related to murder against themselves, 25 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder, and 23 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women.

The analysis has found that there are 56 or 25 per cent “red alert constituencies” in the state, which are constituencies which have 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases.

