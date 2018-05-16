Karnataka assembly election results: Numbers give BJP big boost ahead of 2019 LS polls

Party sources pointed out that it was an “effective strategy” that helped the BJP win more seats despite registering less votes than the Congress. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Party sources pointed out that it was an “effective strategy” that helped the BJP win more seats despite registering less votes than the Congress. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

THE EMERGENCE of the BJP as the single largest party in Karnataka is seen as a big boost ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Its re-entry as a major force in the southern electoral field could force regional parties and Congress to forge an anti-BJP alliance.

The indications were already there on Tuesday with a number of regional satraps prompting the JD(S) leadership to form an alliance with the Congress. “With Congress being forced to shed its positioning as another power pole of the national politics, the smaller and regional parties could unite against the BJP. It will be good for the BJP in one way, but it can be alarming too,”said a senior BJP leader.

Karnataka Election Results 2018

According to the BJP leadership, the “pleasing” takeways from the Karnataka results include the “unshaken support for Modi among youth and women”. Prahlad Joshi, BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka, said, “This election proved that the youth and the women are still with the BJP. This will be a major factor in the BJP’s win in the upcoming Assembly elections and 2019,” Joshi said. BJP-ruled Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh go to polls later this year.

The re-emergence of the BJP in Karnataka — after 2008, when it formed the government with 110 seats and later secured majority by splitting the JD-S — has increased its winnability in southern states and enhanced its acceptability among the regional parties in the south, according to BJP leaders.

“With this verdict, BJP will emerge as a major political force in the south,” said Joshi. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma and popularity and (party chief ) Amit Shah’s organisation skills that have proved successful yet again will play significant role in the southern states too,”Joshi added.

The results in Karnataka, meanwhile, could make BJP allies like Shiv Sena and SAD, which have bitter sweet ties with the ruling party, and former allies like TDP review their stance. In Andhra Pradesh, where the BJP is set to go alone, the party may get a formidable ally either in TDP or in YSRCP. For the BJP, corruption charges may not be a hindrance to consider entering an alliance with YSRCP as the party’s move to promote Reddy brothers and B S Yeddyurappa — both of whom did not have clean images — did not backfire in the Karnataka election.

While addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters on Tuesday evening after the results were out, Modi too asserted BJP’s pan-India presence: “Neither Gujarat, nor Maharashtra, Goa, Assam and any state of Northeast are Hindi-speaking. But a perception is created. Such lies are spread. Karnataka people have given a strong reply to those who have such distorted thinking. This party is spread to each corner of the country and dedicated to resolve the problems of every region.”

Addressing the office bearers of the BJP on Monday, party chief Shah also said his party would break the “myth” that the party cannot return to power at the Centre in 2019. Its prospects have brightened as its call for Congress-mukt Bharat is coming true, said BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao.

BJP leaders also argued that the outcome of Karnataka election would end speculation over the anti- incumbency factor against the BJP. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) BJP leaders also argued that the outcome of Karnataka election would end speculation over the anti- incumbency factor against the BJP. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

BJP leaders also argued that the outcome of Karnataka election would end speculation over the anti- incumbency factor against the BJP in the upcoming state polls. The perception that the BJP was losing momentum was created after its poor performance in the by-elections and resentment in the farming community and the rural sector.

