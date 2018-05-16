Karnataka assembly election results: In Bellary, Reddy brothers win only three of nine for BJP

Five members of the core group of Reddy brothers, who were given tickets by the BJP, lost the elections while three won. Five members of the core group of Reddy brothers, who were given tickets by the BJP, lost the elections while three won.

The Reddy brothers of Bellary and their associates, whose return to the BJP ranks ahead of the Karnataka polls despite their links to corruption and illegal mining, had created a furore, failed to do well in the iron ore-rich Bellary region. A few members of the group, however, managed to win.

Five members of the core group of Reddy brothers, who were given tickets by the BJP, lost the elections while three won. The BJP, which was relying on Reddy brothers to deliver 15 to 20 seats in central and Hyderabad Karnataka only managed to win three of the nine seats in Bellary with Gali Somasekhara Reddy, one of the Reddy brothers, winning in Bellary City segment.

Karnataka Election Results 2018 Highlights

As many as three members of the core Reddy group — T H Suresh Babu, who was accused in the illegal mining scam, Sana Fakirappa, a relative of Reddy associate B Sreeramulu, and Nemiraj Naik, an associate of the group — lost their seats in Bellary district.

The second sibling in the Reddy triumvirate, Gali Karunakara Reddy, won his Harappanahalli seat in the neighbouring Davangere district while the political face of the group B Sreeramulu, a Scheduled Tribe Valmiki Nayak leader, won in Molkalmuru in Chitradurga where his campaign was managed by Gali Janardhana Reddy — the third brother of the triumvirate whose presence in the BJP campaign, despite criminal charges against him, had triggered a row in the run-up to the polls.

Sreeramulu, however, lost by a narrow margin to chief minister Siddaramaiah in the Badami constituency in the Bagalkot district. Lallesh Reddy, a nephew of Janardhana Reddy, who contested in Bengaluru lost the polls as did film actor Sai Kumar, a close associate of Janardhana Reddy. The Congress had, in the run-up to the Assembly election, slammed the BJP for giving eight tickets to Reddy Brothers and their associates.

Karnataka Election Results 2018 – Follow The Indian Express live coverage on Congress-JDS Government Alliance in Karnataka and real-time updates at indianexpress.com

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App