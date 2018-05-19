What time is BS Yeddyurappa’s floor test?

BS Yeddyurappa is facing a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly today (Files) BS Yeddyurappa is facing a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly today (Files)

The Supreme Court on Saturday rejected the Congress party’s petition challenging Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala’s decision to appoint K G Bopaiah as a pro tem Speaker of the state Assembly where BS Yeddyurappa will prove his majority on Saturday. Soon after the results were announced on Tuesday, the Congress and the JD(S) had forged a post-alliance and staked claim to form the government in the state. Governor Vala, however, had asked BS Yeddyurappa to form a government and granted him 15 days to prove his majority. The Congress had moved the apex court seeking a stay on the Governor’s decision. The court, however, ordered on Friday that the floor test be conducted on Saturday.

When is BS Yeddyurappa’s floor test?

The Supreme Court on Saturday heard the combined petition of the Congress and the JDS challenging the Governor’s decision to appoint Bopaiah, a four-time MLA, as pro tem speaker for holding the floor test. They had contended that it was contrary to the tradition of choosing the senior-most legislator for the post. The apex court rejected the petitions clearing the way for a floor test on Saturday at 4 pm.

Where can you watch Yeddyurappa’s floor test?

The Supreme Court also ordered that the floor test proceeding be telecast live on local TV channels. Congress lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on live proceeding. “Most important objective was to establish transparency. Since the statement has come from ASG that live feed of proceedings would be given, we hope & trust there would be fairness. I have no doubt that the victory would be of Congress and JD(S),” he said. Police have made heavy security arrangements in and around the Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature, for the smooth conduct of the floor test.

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats though short of the halfway mark of 111. The Congress won 78 seats and the JDS 37.

