Kumaraswamy says BJP offered Rs 100 crore to JD(S) MLAs to defect, Javadekar calls charge ‘imaginary’

JD(S) second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy warned the saffron party against engaging in ‘Operation Kamala’. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar) JD(S) second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy warned the saffron party against engaging in ‘Operation Kamala’. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

JD(S) second-in-command HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday questioned how the BJP could from government with just 104 MLAs and warned the saffron party against engaging in ‘Operation Kamala’, a euphemism for poaching elected legislatives from rival parties to achieve majority in the house. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru just after Yeddyurappa met Governor Vajubhai Vala to submit a letter informing that he had been elected as BJP Legislative leader, Kumaraswamy said, “Governor will be misusing his power if he gives preference to BJP which is short of majority.” However, Union minister Prakash Javadekar rubbished the charges and said Kumaraswamy’s remarks were “imaginary”.

Training his guns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for letting his party indulge in such horse trading and on the other hand making promises of eradicating corruption and black money, Kumaraswamy said, “Our MLAs have been offered Rs 100 crore to join the BJP. I want to know whether that will be white or black money. Where has the BJP stashed the money? In its party fund?”

Follow Karnataka Election Results 2018 LIVE Updates here

The wanna be CM said the BJP had already started backdoor talks with his party MLAs with lucrative offers. According to sources, a handful of JD(S) MLAs are on the verge of shifting their allegiance to the BJP.

Kumaraswamy alleged BJP had damaged the secular fabric of the country and he felt guilty for making an alliance with the saffron party in 2006-07. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar) Kumaraswamy alleged BJP had damaged the secular fabric of the country and he felt guilty for making an alliance with the saffron party in 2006-07. (Express photo by Manoj Kumar)

When asked about the potential defection, HD Revanna, son of HD Deva Gowda, denied saying all the 37 MLAs were with the party. Congress Karnataka unit president G Parmeshwara, however, reasserted that all the Congress MLAs were with the party. “BJP is trying the same old trick like the last time. But none of our MLAs have gone and they all are intact. The BJP people are calling our MLAs, threatening and luring them” he alleged.

On joining forces with the Congress against the BJP, Kumaraswamy alleged BJP had damaged the secular fabric of the country and he felt guilty for making an alliance with the saffron party in 2006-07. “I feel in a way I have caused damage to my father’s secular identity,” he said.

He further said it was a godsend opportunity for him to atone for his ‘past sins’. Kumaraswamy said the Congress had given its full unconditional support to JD(S) to form the government. He again warned the BJP not to try horse trading as it would backfire this time. “If you try such things, we will bring twice the numbers of your MLAs into our fold. There are at least 10 BJP MLAs who are ready to deflect your party,” he claimed.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd