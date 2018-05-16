Karnataka election results 2018: Congress could have fared better if it had pre-poll alliance with JD(S), says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

After initially suggesting that the Congress would have fared better in the Karnataka polls with a pre-poll alliance with the JD(S), West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called up JD(S) chief H S Deve Gowda, urging the former Prime Minister to keep the BJP out of the state with the aid of Congress support, sources said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mamata had congratulated the winners in the Assembly elections on Twitter. At the time, the trends indicated that BJP would be able to form majority. She tweeted, “For those who lost, fight back. If Congress had gone into an alliance with the JDS, the result would have been different. Very different.”

But with trends shifting later in the day, sources close to the CM said Mamata had called up Gowda. “As a regional party they (JD(S)) have done better, and I have been telling that regional parties or regional forces are playing very important role today. They will be the kingmakers in future,” Banerjee said at state secretariat. “I feel that both Congress and BJP must remember that regional parties are important,” she added.

