Karnataka elections: Adityanath cuts short trip after Siddaramaiah questions his absence from storm-hit UP

Facing flak from the opposition over his absence from storm-hit Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday decided to cut short his Karnataka trip and rush back to his state to review the relief and restoration efforts. Confirming the development, Principal Secretary Information Avanish Awasthi said the chief minister will arrive in Agra tonight and visit the calamity-hit areas tomorrow morning.

The chief minister will later leave for Kanpur to monitor the relief work there and in nearby districts, Awasthi said.

On Thursday, CM Adityanath was criticised by his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah for remaining in the poll-bound state even after his own state was hit by the storm. “I am sorry your CM is needed here in Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah had tweeted. “I am sure he will return soon & attend to his work there.”

He was also targeted by Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav over “apathy” in the aftermath of the storms. He appealed to his workers to stand by those affected as Adityanath had gone to campaign in Karnataka. He added the CM should not have gone to campaign as the state’s people had chosen him to resolve their issues.

“CM ko Karnataka ka chunao prachar chorkar turant UP ana chahiye tha. Janta ne unhe apne pradesh ki samsyaon ke samadhan ke liye chuna hai, naki karnataka ki rahniti ke liye (the CM should come back immediately, leaving campaigning in Karnataka election. The people have elected him to address the problems of the state and not to do politics of Karnataka),’’ he tweeted.

“En halaton mein bhi agar wooh wapas nahi ate to phir hamesha ke liye apna math wahin banwa lein.(If he does not come back even in these circumstances, then he should make his own monastery there).’’

At least 108 people were killed as storms and heavy rain lashed swathes of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Wednesday night. Uttar Pradesh was the worst hit with 73 deaths. Officials said 90 people were injured while 134 domestic animals were killed in the state.

Agra bore the brunt as 43 people were killed, officials said. They added that 80 animals were also reported dead from there. As many as 51 people were injured.

Adityanath was earlier scheduled to campaign in poll-bound Karnataka till Saturday noon.

