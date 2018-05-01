Karnataka elections: Siddaramaiah hits back at Modi’s ‘2+1 formula’ jibe, says it means 2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy

Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Attacking the PM over BJP fielding brothers of tainted mining baron G Janrdhan Reddy in the assembly elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said 2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy was Narendra Modi’s formula to win the election. Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Attacking the PM over BJP fielding brothers of tainted mining baron G Janrdhan Reddy in the assembly elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said 2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy was Narendra Modi’s formula to win the election.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit back at Narendra Modi for his ‘2+1 formula’ jibe at him, saying the prime minister’s formula to win the assembly election in the state is 2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy.

Addressing a rally at Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagara district, Modi dubbed Siddarammaiah contesting from two seats, and his son Yatindra also contesting the May 12 polls as Kannada version of Congress’ family politics. “I was reading newspaper couple of day’s ago and I found that in Karnataka 2+1 formula is going on. This is nothing but Kannada version of Congress’ family politics,” Modi had said.

“This is the political innovation of Chief Minister here who is by and large sleeping and seldom awake. With the fear of defeat he went in search of another seat,” Modi said. “While he himself was contesting from two seats, he made his son a scapegoat from the seat where he was contesting earlier, he added.

Responding to Modi’s attack, Siddaramaiah pointed out that he had himself contested from two seats during 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Attacking Modi over BJP fielding brothers of tainted mining baron G Janrdhan Reddy in the assembly elections, the chief minister said 2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy was Modi’s formula to win the election.

“Today PM avoided talking about his complicity in closing CBI cases against the Reddy bros. Instead, he spoke”about some 2+1 formula. Here is the explanation to his formula” to win the election. 2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy. #2Reddy1Yeddy,” he tweeted.

‘Yeddy’ is a reference to BJP’s chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa.

Siddaramaiah, who was earlier fielded from Chamundeshwari in Mysuru, later filed papers from”Badami in Bagalkote district also. Siddaramaiah’s candidature from Badami came amidst reports that battle at Chamundeshwari was not easy for him. Varuna in Mysuru, from where Siddaramaiah has been contesting since 2008, has been allotted to his son Yatinda” this time.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd