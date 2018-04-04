BJP will not allow split among Veerashaivas: Amit Shah

Amit Shah gave the assurance at a meeting with the five powerful pancha peetha seers and dozens of other seers from the community at Badami in Bagalkot district. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File) Amit Shah gave the assurance at a meeting with the five powerful pancha peetha seers and dozens of other seers from the community at Badami in Bagalkot district. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday assured seers from the Veerashaiva community in Karnataka that the BJP will not allow a split in the community on account of the recommendation for separate religion status for Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayats, who follow the teachings of Basavanna.

Shah gave the assurance at a meeting with the five powerful pancha peetha seers and dozens of other seers from the community at Badami in Bagalkot district.

“Nobody will be successful in dividing your community. As long as the BJP is in power, we will not allow the community to be divided. All we need is your blessings,’’ Shah said at the meeting.

The Veerashaiva community, which is part of the Veerashaiva Lingayat community, has opposed the recommendation for separate religion status for Lingayats and Veerashaivas who consider themselves Lingayats by following the teachings of Basavanna rather than Hinduism. Veerashaivas follow Hindu rituals and trace their origin to Renukacharya.

The Congress government’s move to recommend separate religion status for Lingayats on the basis of a demand from the Lingayats has emerged as a key electoral issue. The Lingayats are a key vote base of the BJP.

Shah has recently been visiting Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat seers. Today’s meeting with Veerashaiva seers came a day ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with a Veerashaiva Lingayat seer, 111-year-old Shivakumar Swamy from Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkur.

Both leaders visited a mutt of the backward caste Kuruba community — to which CM Siddaramaiah belongs — in Kaginale of Haveri district. Rahul met Sri Sri Sri Niranjananda Puri, the Congress said Tuesday. The seer did not meet Shah, sources said.

