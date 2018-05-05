Karnataka election 2018: PM Modi dispels possibility of hung verdict, affirms BJP will form majority govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Karnataka on Thursday. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Karnataka on Thursday. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday upped the ante against the Siddaramaiah government, saying that “People of Karnataka will punish the Congress party” in the forthcoming assembly elections. “The writing is clear on the wall. On May 15, BJP will form a majority government in the state,” PM Modi said while addressing a public rally at the Nehru Maidan in Mangalore. The Prime Minister, who has been campaigning intensely in the poll-bound state, addressed a total of four rallies in the day.

PM Modi urged people to “wipe out Congress from the state” and dispelled the rumors surrounding the possibility of a hung assembly. Asking the people to form a majority BJP government in the state, Modi said that the JD(S) can never be an alternative for the Congress and only the BJP can dethrone it in the state. “People don’t want a dynasty in a democracy. State after state, Congress is losing. Soon it will struggle like a fish out of water. You know how after note ban, bundles of money were coming out of houses of Congress leaders. Those who have looted the poor must give it back to people,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister, who earlier slammed the JD(S) alleging it to be working with Congress “in secret”, added: “Congress gets frightened because Modi speaks the truth. They don’t have the courage to tolerate the truth.”

Pre-poll surveys on the elections to the 225-member Karnataka House, that includes one nominated member, have projected a hung assembly, with the JD(S) emerging as kingmaker.

Calling out Congress on the attacks on BJP workers, the PM said “Our karyakartas were brutally murdered just because of political differences. Is this the democracy that Congress practices? People would give a strong reply to the Congress on May 12.” The BJP has been alleging ‘jihadi elements’ were killing its workers and were being protected by the Congress government.

The Prime minister focused most of his speech on the achievements of the Centre and the failures of the Congress. The political killings, which occurred in Dakshina Kannada, found mention in his speech. Some of his policies like the Ujjwala Yojana, DBT, and Jan Dhan Yojana which find mention in almost every speech of the prime minister was addressed here too. However, the party’s CM candidate was mentioned just twice in the PM’s speech. No other state leader was mentioned as well. There were no mentions of the achievements of the Yeddyurappa govt as well.

Modi once again blamed the Congress for mistreating Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and said, “What did the Congress do to greats like Sardar Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Nijalingappa Ji is for all to see. For Congress, only one family is everything.”

The prime minister, who earlier campaigned at BJP’s chief ministerial nominee BS Yeddyurappa’s home district of Shivamogga, attacked Congress President Rahul Gandhi and asked, “Tell us first about MLAs and minister from whose almirah, bed, and bathroom walls money was recovered, jewelry came out….who are they? who sent them to Assembly? who has given them ticket again?” Modi asked.

As the electoral heat intensifies in the poll-bound state, the BJP has launched an offensive against the incumbent government, bringing the full force of its star campaigners in the state. While PM Modi is scheduled to address 15 rallies over a period of five days, BJP President Amit Shah addressed series of public meetings through the day. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also campaigning in the state said, “Sidde Sarkar is Nidde Sarkar (the Siddaramaiah government is a sleeping government). The people of Karnataka brought them to power and they remained in deep slumber all these years.”

