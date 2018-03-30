Karnataka: Lingayat religion status on hold for poll code, Congress still hopes to gain

Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi on tours of Karnataka during the week. (Photo: PTI) Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi on tours of Karnataka during the week. (Photo: PTI)

With the election code of conduct having come into effect in Karnataka, the final decisions on two key political issues in the state — grant of the status of a religious minority to the Lingayat community and a separate flag for the state — will have to wait until after the declaration of the poll results on May 15.

Having sent recommendations to the BJP-led government at the Centre on these issues over the last one month, the ruling Congress in Karnataka is hoping to profit the most politically from these since the BJP and the JD(S) have not made their stands clear.

After a cabinet meeting on March 19 decided to recommend minority religion for Lingayats, a key component of the BJP’s Hindu vote base, the Congress government notified the decision on March 22 and sent a communication to the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs on March 23 seeking “recognition of Lingayats and Veerashaivas who follow Basavanna’s philosophy and teachings as a religious minority under section 2(c) of National Commission of Minorities Act, 1992”.

Though the state government has issued a notification under section 2(d) of the Karnataka State Minorities Act 1994, the recognition will come into effect only when the Government of India notifies Lingayats as a minority. But with the election code coming into effect Wednesday, a final decision can be taken only after the conclusion of the polls. Karnataka chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar indicated Tuesday that any decision on the issue will be subject to scrutiny by the Election Commission of India following the announcement of the poll calendar. “These issues will go before the EC and they will decide,” Kumar said when asked about the possibility of a decision on minority religion status.

Senior government officials expressed the view that no further decisions can be taken until the end of the polls, although the matter can be discussed politically during the polls. State Congress president G Parameshwara claimed that it was not with the elections in mind that the Congress made the recommendation. “If Lingayats see the Congress as the first political party to espouse their demand for a separate religion and minority tag, then some marginal gain may be made,’’ he said.

By espousing the the Lingayat demand, the Congress is seen as attempting to split the BJP’s strong Lingayat vote base in a manner similar to 2013, when the exit of Lingayat leader and former chief minister B S Yeddyurappa split the BJP votes and led to an easy electoral win for the Congress. With Yeddyurappa now back in the BJP, the Congress is banking on the recommendation for a separate religion to win at least a section of the Lingayat support base, which could be crucial in as many 100 of the 224 constituencies in the state.

The importance of the Lingayat vote share is apparent in the fact that BJP president Amit Shah has been visiting the top Lingayat religious centres in Karnataka to seek blessings for the BJP. Shah visited four such centres at the start of the week, with plans to visit more.

He got a taste of the sentiment prevailing in a large section of the community on Tuesday when the seer of the Murgha Mutt in Chitradurga, Shivamurthy Swami, told him that the Karnataka government had done the right thing by recommending the status of a minority religion for Lingayats. “At the outset, it appears that there is a controversy between Lingayats and Veerashaiva Lingayat faith followers. It is a temporary outbreak of emotions by small groups in the followers of both faiths, it will not last long,” the seer told Shah in a letter. “It is not a step to divide the community but a measure to unite divided sub-castes of Lingayats.”

Shah has maintained that the move to recommend minority religion status is a political ploy by the Congress that will lose steam after the elections. “My stand on the issue of the Lingayat minority religion status has been made and it is clear that it is a political ploy of the Congress party. The timing of the recommendation of the eve of election makes it clear,” Shah said in Karnataka Tuesday. “I am meeting seers to seek their blessings for the BJP, not to discuss the minority status.”

On the issue of a separate flag for Karnataka — which is an emotive one among locals in cities such as Bengaluru — the Congress government, which has accepted the recommendation made by the state Kannada Culture Department, has sought approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs for declaration of an official state flag. “‘We have decided to accept the official state flag but the state cannot unilaterally decide. It has to be declared by the union home ministry,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said after unveiling a proposed flag on March 8.

